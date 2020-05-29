A peak into Horicon High School's past

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HORICON – The Horicon School District celebrated its last day of school Friday by revealing the contents of a time capsule from 1964.

Before the lid was pried open, Superintendent Rich Appel requested the faculty, staff and C.D. Smith construction crew observe a moment of silence in memory of a worker who died following a May 20 construction accident at the site.

The time capsule was encased in the cornerstone of Horicon High School, 841 Gray Street, when it was built more than a half-century ago. Prior to that, high schoolers attended classes in the Van Brunt building, 611 Mill Street, which then went on to house the elementary students.

Renovations and updates to the current Horicon Junior/Senior High School began last spring and will be completed by fall. A new Pre K through fifth grade building is under construction and will also be finished in time for the next school year to begin. The 99-year-old Van Brunt School has been sold and the moving out process started this week.

Appel said as the district transforms and moves forward, it was the perfect time to look back on the desires and goals Horicon had for its schools in the past.