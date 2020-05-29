A peek into Horicon High School's past

HORICON – The Horicon School District celebrated its last day of school Friday by revealing the contents of a time capsule from 1964.
Before the lid was pried open, Superintendent Rich Appel requested the faculty, staff and C.D. Smith construction crew observe a moment of silence in memory of a worker who died following a May 20 construction accident at the site.
The time capsule was encased in the cornerstone of Horicon High School, 841 Gray Street, when it was built more than a half-century ago. Prior to that, high schoolers attended classes in the Van Brunt building, 611 Mill Street, which then went on to house the elementary students.
Renovations and updates to the current Horicon Junior/Senior High School began last spring and will be completed by fall. A new Pre K through fifth grade building is under construction and will also be finished in time for the next school year to begin. The 99-year-old Van Brunt School has been sold and the moving out process started this week.
Appel said as the district transforms and moves forward, it was the perfect time to look back on the desires and goals Horicon had for its schools in the past.
Excitement ensued as Appel pulled out the contents of the copper box. The first item to be revealed was a May 1964 issue of the Horicon Reporter, now known as the Dodge County Pionier, followed by a copy of the Horicon Marsh Breeze High student newspaper, a listing of the entire student body and staff and some report cards.
The capsule also held information on a referendum that took place in order to build the school. He read that three sites were being considered for the development.
An advertisement for the latest Studebaker automobile drew interest from those present. An Indiana plant ceased production of the cars in December 1963, and the last Studebaker automobile rolled off a Canada assembly line in 1966.
Chuckling could be heard as Appel read a note about a brand new group from Liverpool, England called the Beatles that was topping the music charts.
A pamphlet titled “People vs. Polio” had many nodding in amazement. The fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic may feel new to many of us, but it’s strangely familiar to those who lived through the polio epidemic which peaked in 1952 in the U.S. with nearly 58,000 cases resulting in 3,145 deaths. According to the CDC by 1962, after a vaccine was developed, the average number of cases dropped to 910 and the U.S. has been polio free since 1979.
Other items of interest in the capsule included a 5 cent stamp, mimeographed school programs for the musical and play, a hot lunch menu and a picture of the football team with last names that are still recognizable in town.
A bit of money was found, too, in the form of a 1964 Kennedy half-dollar silver coin and 1964 $1 federal reserve note.
“I had no idea what was inside before I opened it” Appel said. “This was really cool, there’s all sorts of great stuff in here.
The school district plans to frame some of the contents and display them in the new building. The remaining items will most likely be encased with mementos from 2020 in a new capsule for future generations to discover.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
