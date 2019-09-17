The Portage School District approved its 2019-20 budget Monday with a slight increase in expenses, but a lower school-related tax rate that could drop further once local property values are certified.
Peter Hibner, the Portage Community School District’s business director, presented the 2019-20 proposed budget during a public hearing Monday.
“We’re still waiting on a number of budget factors, so we think our estimates are pretty accurate but we won’t know for a few weeks, really, until all these bits of information come in,” Hibner said.
For example, property values will be certified Oct. 1. Hibner said municipalities already have gotten their certifications; based on those, he said it looks like property values in the district will rise by 6.6%, well above his previous projection of 2%, which would affect the tax rate.
School board members and several district employees voted to approve the $12.11 million local school tax levy -- based on the proposed budget -- at the annual meeting that followed the hearing. No members of the general public attended. Board President Steve Pate and Treasurer Connie Shlimovitz were absent.
Based on the approved budget, property owners in the district will see a school tax rate of $9.09 per $1,000 of value, a $0.20 -- or 2.15% -- decrease from last year. At that rate, a homeowner whose property has an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $909 in school-related taxes.
However, Hibner noted if property values rise by as much as he expects, the rate could drop to $8.70 per $1,000. That would be 6.35% less than last year.
Whether that translates to a noticeable decrease in taxes for district residents depends on several factors, including tax levies from the state, city and county and if the taxpayer’s home was reassessed, Hibner said, emphasizing the school district accounts for only one part of a tax bill.
“If you did not have a change in your assessment value, if all those other entities maintain their tax rate,” he said, “your taxes would go down due to the school drop.”
The $12.11 million levy represents a 0.18% decrease from last year’s $12.13 million levy. That number could change depending on the remaining factors, such as student enrollment, and will be adjusted by the school board in October.
Students will be counted Friday, as enrollment is recorded each year on the third Friday in September. Hibner estimated district enrollment will drop by 20 to 30 students from the previous year, which is a smaller decrease than he projected last month.
The Portage district expenditures for 2019-20 -- excluding state and federal grants, which fluctuate from year to year -- are budgeted at just over $29.1 million, compared with $28.7 million last year, Hibner said. That’s an increase of about 1.4%.
