All incoming freshmen at Baraboo college campus guaranteed $1K scholarship

In April, 23 continuing students received a total of $23,500 in scholarships from the Friends for the coming school year, Christensen said.

The Friends fund scholarships and other campus contributions with their endowment and fundraising efforts, Kieffer said. Though they haven’t been able to hold their largest fundraiser, the Grape and Gourmet Gala, since 2019, he said they have been able to continue giving with just the endowment, which he estimated as worth almost $2 million. The next gala is planned for April 2022.

Students seeking to live on campus also have an opportunity to save some money with housing. Emily Boldt, community manager of The Villas at Baraboo, said she’s offering $150 off the $275 reservation fee to anyone who signs a lease by April 18. The 22-unit building, which has mostly four-bedroom apartments, is currently at 30% capacity for next school year, Boldt said.

In previous years, incoming students have had a hard time applying for scholarships unless they made their decision to attend UW-Baraboo early in the enrollment cycle, because scholarships were awarded in spring, Christensen said. Now with the BaraBOOST program, the Friends group is awarding scholarships to students whenever they enroll.