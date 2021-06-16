‘All options on the table’ for Portage school buildings following facility audits

Declining enrollment in the district is a big reason why leaders will consider consolidating the buildings, Pate and Sween said. Early discussions include moving Bartels Middle School students into the high school and moving Rusch Elementary students into John Muir and Woodridge elementary schools.

Fixing the issues at older buildings like Rusch and Bartels will also be considered, but leaders must weigh the long-term benefits of that work, Sween said. “The older the building, the higher the cost to fix these issues, and then you’re still sitting there with infrastructure that’s extremely old. We don’t want to invest multiple millions of dollars into something that we’ll need to do again in five years or that we’ll just walk away from.

"We want to set the district up for the next 30 to 40 years, not the next five or 10 years.”

Construction of a new school building would require going to referendum, Sween said. Early discussions include constructing a new elementary school or new high school, which could result in Bartels students moving into the current high school building.