‘All options on the table’ for Portage school buildings following facility audits

Portage Community School District leaders will consider the consolidation of school buildings, new construction projects and major repairs after they received the results of full-scale facility audits.
“All options are on the table,” Superintendent Josh Sween said.
CESA 10, which employs about 50 workers for the audits it conducts for schools across the state, reviewed all seven buildings in Portage from February to May and presented its findings Monday to the Portage School Board.
“We haven't had discussions like these in the district since the high school was built almost 25 years ago,” Board President Steve Pate said. “So the next few months will be interesting.”
Throughout the summer, the school district will host five strategic planning meetings at the high school covering topics including facility stewardship July 22. The first strategic planning meeting is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, which is an overview of the progress the district has made over the past several years. Those interested in attending any of the meetings can contact Sween at sweenj@portage.k12.wi.us.
“It’s evident that we’ve maintained our buildings pretty well through the years, but it's aging infrastructure,” Sween said, referring, in particular, to Rusch Elementary, which was built in 1939 and Bartels Middle School, which was built in 1961.
Pate graduated from Portage High School in 1967, when it was located in the Bartels building and his brother, Russell Pate, was in the first class to ever graduate from the building in 1962.
“They really don’t seem that old,” Pate said with a laugh, “but Bartels was built almost 60 years ago now. I think the audit gives us a blueprint of what needs to be done, and we certainly have a lot of discussion ahead of us.”
Sween and Pate said the first thing that needs to be addressed is a water drainage issue that stretches from Bartels Middle School to the Gerstenkorn Administration Building, Woodridge Elementary, John Muir Elementary and, eventually, the high school.
“It's causing pretty severe deterioration to John Muir and the high school and we will need to do a large-scale project that routes the water (away from those buildings),” Sween said.
The estimated cost for diverting the water is $450,000 and would be covered by the district’s capital improvement fund, which has about $6 million, Sween said. The water diversion project could begin in 2021.
Declining enrollment in the district is a big reason why leaders will consider consolidating the buildings, Pate and Sween said. Early discussions include moving Bartels Middle School students into the high school and moving Rusch Elementary students into John Muir and Woodridge elementary schools.
Fixing the issues at older buildings like Rusch and Bartels will also be considered, but leaders must weigh the long-term benefits of that work, Sween said. “The older the building, the higher the cost to fix these issues, and then you’re still sitting there with infrastructure that’s extremely old. We don’t want to invest multiple millions of dollars into something that we’ll need to do again in five years or that we’ll just walk away from.
"We want to set the district up for the next 30 to 40 years, not the next five or 10 years.”
Construction of a new school building would require going to referendum, Sween said. Early discussions include constructing a new elementary school or new high school, which could result in Bartels students moving into the current high school building.
“We know there will be a lot of different opinions about this and that’s the purpose of our strategic planning meetings,” Sween said. “We want to be as transparent as possible. We want your input. We need to do what’s best to set our district up for long-term success, and sometimes that comes with tough decisions.”
Said Pate, “In terms of discussion, we’ve really only opened up the first chapter of a whole book, and we have a lot of reading to do. But we have a great administrative team, a great board and great community standing behind us and I think we’ll be OK. If we can get through COVID, we can get through this.”
