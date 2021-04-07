Almeida, Retzlaff elected to Reedsburg school board

Unofficial results show two newcomers were elected to the Reedsburg Board of Education in Tuesday's spring election.

Leo Almeida received 1,424 votes to win the seat over challenger Sonny Hyde, who received 1,332 votes. Almeida will replace Alice Heckenbach, who did not receive enough votes in the Feb. 16 primary to move on to the spring election. Almeida will represent the city of Reedsburg seat, which represents the entire city.

Ross Retzlaff received 1,560 votes to win the Area II seat, 386 more than candidate JR Colvin who received 1,174 votes. Retzlaff replaces Neal Pulvermacher who did not seek re-election. Retzlaff will represent the area north of Highway 33.

Area III candidate Heather Westphal, who ran unopposed, received 2,157 votes with 48 write-ins. Each position carries a three-year term.

