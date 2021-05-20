Almost all classes at Baraboo college campus expected to be in person this fall

College students will be back on Baraboo’s University of Wisconsin campus this fall with officials planning for more than 90% of classes to be in person and activities to resume after a year spent mostly virtual.
“The plans moving forward is to go back to a more normal, in-person type of experience in the fall as conditions permit,” said Michael Compton, interim dean of UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Thursday during a Campus Commission meeting.
In a phone interview last month, Compton said classes will be set up like they were prior to the pandemic, with seats closer to 3 feet apart, but there will be backup plans ready in case plans change. Campus leaders base their decisions on guidance from the Sauk County Health Department, the CDC and the UW System, he said.
As of April 21, he said the UW System is still evaluating its mask policy for fall and campus officials are “encouraging” students to get vaccinated.
There still will be some virtual and blended learning options next year. Throughout the pandemic, “we’ve needed to be a little more flexible, offer some alternate delivery courses, and since that stuff is already developed, it seems to make sense to provide that as well if students are looking for that type of an option,” Compton said, but noted that he can’t guarantee every class to be available in alternative formats.
He said Thursday campus is considered open to the public now, including its disc golf course. Baraboo graduates were recognized during a virtual commencement activity shared with UW-Platteville and the Richland branch campus students May 14.
According to spokesman John Christensen, the public can again make reservations to use campus facilities for events after July 1, though they could change based on health and safety measures at the time of the event.
Registration for the 2021-22 academic year began in early April. Campus applications are up by about 14% compared to this time last year and admissions are up about 30%, according to officials. However, the number of prospective students signed up for the “New Student Experience” -- the campus’ registration and orientation program -- is down about 17% from a year ago, which Compton said is true also at the two other UW-Platteville campuses. Many factors could be affecting signups, he said, including changes in the process or uneasiness about the state of the pandemic, but he expects the number to continue to rise.
Christensen said 40 students had signed up for the New Student Experience as of earlier this month, a number roughly the same as at that point in 2020 but nearly double what it was in 2019.
Interested individuals can apply for UW-Baraboo at apply.wi.edu.
Club sports, choir and band activities will resume this fall, Compton said.
“We’re being very optimistic ... It’s a long way to November, and hopefully everything will continue to progress well,” he said.
GALLERY: UW-Baraboo starts classes with COVID-19 safety measures
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-04
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-01
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-02
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-03
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-07
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-05
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-06
091920-bara-news-campus-budget-08
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.