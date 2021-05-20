Almost all classes at Baraboo college campus expected to be in person this fall

College students will be back on Baraboo’s University of Wisconsin campus this fall with officials planning for more than 90% of classes to be in person and activities to resume after a year spent mostly virtual.

“The plans moving forward is to go back to a more normal, in-person type of experience in the fall as conditions permit,” said Michael Compton, interim dean of UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Thursday during a Campus Commission meeting.

In a phone interview last month, Compton said classes will be set up like they were prior to the pandemic, with seats closer to 3 feet apart, but there will be backup plans ready in case plans change. Campus leaders base their decisions on guidance from the Sauk County Health Department, the CDC and the UW System, he said.

As of April 21, he said the UW System is still evaluating its mask policy for fall and campus officials are “encouraging” students to get vaccinated.