Alumni craft 15-foot wide 3D metal thunderbird for Baraboo middle school

“It was like a space that needed something,” Kohlman said, adding that project leaders discussed various options, including a mural, graphic or trophy case.

He said they gave Statz “free reign” to design the art piece, which turned out “beautiful.”

“We had a good track record with Brad on doing something special for these projects, and frankly he’s one of the best builders in Baraboo. If you own a home, you’d have to wait years to be able to get Brad to do something,” Kohlman said.

The directive from the beginning, Statz said, was to create a focal art piece that would catch the eye. He and members of the planning committee, including former district administrator Lori Mueller and former board treasurer Sean McNevin, discussed making it a thunderbird, Baraboo’s school mascot, and eventually came up with the idea of it being three-dimensional.

While he’s focused largely on woodworking in the past, he said he’s gotten into mixing metal and wood together when making furniture and cabinets over the last several years.

Helped by Niles, Statz started the thunderbird by shaping a cage made of steel round bar that would serve as the scaffolding for 589 steel feathers.