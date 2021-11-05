Alumni craft 15-foot wide 3D metal thunderbird for Baraboo middle school

Two Baraboo alumni cut and shaped nearly 600 steel feathers by hand, crafting the mascot of their alma mater.
Estimated at over 400 pounds, the three-dimensional thunderbird sculpture now perches on a nest overlooking the remodeled and expanded commons area at Jack Young Middle School, its wings outstretched almost 15 feet wide and its body extending about 9 feet tall.
“I think it turned out really well. I’m really happy with it,” said Brad Statz of Baraboo, a metal and woodworker.
A graduate of Baraboo High School’s class of 1989, Statz owns a construction and custom woodworking business in Baraboo, where he employs 1988 alumnus John Niles. Both were born and raised here.
They’ve worked on projects for the Baraboo School District before, including making a 30-foot-long curved wooden structure made to look like a rock wall inside the entrance of the high school and the ticket booth for its stadium, Statz said. He said he also made a 2D thunderbird out of roughly 750 pieces of wood that his brother-in-law donated to BHS in memory of his parents.
When the middle school remodel process resulted in something like a “shadow box” above the commons stairway, district officials turned again to Statz, said School Board Vice President Mike Kohlman, who was involved in planning the $41.7 million renovation project.
“It was like a space that needed something,” Kohlman said, adding that project leaders discussed various options, including a mural, graphic or trophy case.
He said they gave Statz “free reign” to design the art piece, which turned out “beautiful.”
“We had a good track record with Brad on doing something special for these projects, and frankly he’s one of the best builders in Baraboo. If you own a home, you’d have to wait years to be able to get Brad to do something,” Kohlman said.
The directive from the beginning, Statz said, was to create a focal art piece that would catch the eye. He and members of the planning committee, including former district administrator Lori Mueller and former board treasurer Sean McNevin, discussed making it a thunderbird, Baraboo’s school mascot, and eventually came up with the idea of it being three-dimensional.
While he’s focused largely on woodworking in the past, he said he’s gotten into mixing metal and wood together when making furniture and cabinets over the last several years.
Helped by Niles, Statz started the thunderbird by shaping a cage made of steel round bar that would serve as the scaffolding for 589 steel feathers.
“Everything was hand-bent,” Statz said. “All of the feathers and everything were cut out by hand and shaped. There was like a five-step process just to get each feather to the shape and the texture and everything that needed to be done before they could be welded on.”
The more they did, the faster they got, but the sculpture remained in his workshop for about six months, as Statz worked on it primarily on weekends and nights when he had time, he said.
When it was finished, he “was able to move it off the ground just barely when we were taking it apart,” Statz said, estimating the metal bird weighs more than 400 pounds.
Niles said working on it was “a lot of fun.” They also created the nest and rocks resting at the bird’s feet and helped install it.
“It was neat. We’re always doing something different, it seems,” Niles said.
Both artists attended the school’s ribbon cutting ceremony late last month, where district leaders recognized the sculpture and a mural that was commissioned for Jack Young’s new entryway, also featuring a thunderbird along with other elements of Ho-Chunk lore.
Asked how it feels to see his art on display at his alma mater, Niles said: “It’s great.”
“It’s nice to have something that you’ve worked on out in the public, and I’ve heard good things about it, so, yeah, it feels good,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.