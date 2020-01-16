Alumni finish final project on Beaver Dam High School renovation

A lot of pride went into the creation of the new sign for Beaver Dam High School.

“I got to design the sign,” Querubin Ramirez, from Able Signs and Lighting said. Ramirez is a class of 2013 graduate. He is an account manager at the business.

“Many of the classes I took in high school impacted my ability to design,” Ramirez said. “I actually decided to obtain a bachelor’s in graphic design, which was influenced by taking all available graphic arts classes in high school. Through this program I obtained a mastery of typography, color, space, and symmetry which directly impacts how I design. Additional classes throughout my high school career greatly impact what I do on a daily basis such as taking metals class which taught me to weld and fabricate, Pre-calc and algebra taught me how to assign cost to my designs, and in architecture class I learned how to use CAD and other architectural software.”

Ramirez was assigned to design the sign after the company got the call from the district.