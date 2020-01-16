Alumni finish final project on Beaver Dam High School renovation

A lot of pride went into the creation of the new sign for Beaver Dam High School.
“I got to design the sign,” Querubin Ramirez, from Able Signs and Lighting said. Ramirez is a class of 2013 graduate. He is an account manager at the business.
“Many of the classes I took in high school impacted my ability to design,” Ramirez said. “I actually decided to obtain a bachelor’s in graphic design, which was influenced by taking all available graphic arts classes in high school. Through this program I obtained a mastery of typography, color, space, and symmetry which directly impacts how I design. Additional classes throughout my high school career greatly impact what I do on a daily basis such as taking metals class which taught me to weld and fabricate, Pre-calc and algebra taught me how to assign cost to my designs, and in architecture class I learned how to use CAD and other architectural software.”
Ramirez was assigned to design the sign after the company got the call from the district.
“I felt pressure,” Ramirez said. “I knew that there was the possibility of other designers proposing their designs and I wanted to make sure I was able to develop something unique, modern and feasible. After our design and proposal was accepted I felt proud and had a sense of fulfillment. It felt as if everything had come full circle, from my first design to my best design, Beaver Dam High School had been at the heart of it.”
There was a sense of relief after the sign was installed this week, Ramirez said. Problem-solving his way through the project made the experience fun and exciting.
The new sign is the final touch on a massive reconstruction of the high school at 500 Gould St. after voters approved a $48.9 million referendum in 2016.
The renovated school has been used since 2018, 60 years after the building was first used as a school. However something was missing directing people to the building.
“The sign was paid for through remaining funds associated with the referendum project specific to the high school campus,” Beaver Dam Unified School District superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We ran a tight budget and maximized efforts. Remaining funds were used for fencing on the north side of the building and the sign.”
The focus of the referendum was working on structural, mechanical and learning areas of the school, DiStefano said.
“It was our hope and intent to include the sign,” he said.
The sign currently features a display with the time and BDHS displayed and an image of the Golden Beaver.
“The sign is equipped with a state of the art message center that had the ability to play any kind of digital media including video,” Ramirez said. “Cloud-based software allows the high school to control and change the message at any point from any location with a simple click of a few keys. It’s a designer’s canvas.”
The mason on the project was also an alumni, Chris Westfall from Artist with a Trowel, DiStefano said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.