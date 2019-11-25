{{featured_button_text}}

For Portage children who can’t pay for their school lunch, Angel Fund accounts have expanded to each of the district’s schools this year to help them out.

While the Portage School Board has a policy governing negative meal balances, Food Service Director Megan Denman said the policy hasn’t had to be enforced in recent years thanks to Angel Fund accounts, which cover students’ meal if they aren’t able to pay themselves.

112519-port-news-angel-fund

John Muir Elementary School students in Portage eat lunch on Thursday. Angel Fund accounts, which cover students' meal if they aren't able to pay themselves, have expanded to each of the district's schools this year.

“For a very long time, we haven’t ended up having to deny meals. We always work something out with the parents or through the Angel Fund accounts,” Denman said.

Longtime educator Fred Reckling started an account at the middle school at least eight years ago, Denman said, and the idea eventually spread to several of the other schools.

Funding sources vary by school: The accounts now largely run on donations, but sometimes include school funds or proceeds from staff fundraisers, such as proceeds from the employee soda machine at John Muir Elementary School, she said.

“None of this can be funded through the food service program, so they’re all up to the schools,” Denman said.

A $1,400 donation from Denman’s late great aunt Emmy Raimer allowed her to set up accounts at the remaining Portage schools of Endeavor and Lewiston elementary and Portage High School.

Full-price school lunches in Portage this year range from $2.80 to $3.50, depending on grade level. The almost 200 students who qualify for reduced-price meals pay $0.40 per lunch.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

