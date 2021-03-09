Area public, private school staff vaccinated at Baraboo High School event

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So, I am so immensely relieved and so happy to be getting this, especially today of all days,” she said.

She’s excited to visit her grandmother, whom she hasn’t seen since 2019, and see her friend’s newborn baby for the first time. Forshee said she’s also happy that she will be making her students and their families safer, in addition to herself.

Kevin Catterson, an elementary physical education teacher for the Baraboo School District, agreed that getting vaccinated will help him feel more comfortable being around older family members and other people who are at higher risk from the virus. Though he’s been “hyper aware” of maintaining safety protocols, he works at all seven of the district’s schools.

“That’s always sitting on my head,” he said. “I see 200 students a week, so that’s a lot of exposure to a lot of different people. ... It’s more about kind of protecting other people by protecting myself.”

He said he felt he should get immunized Tuesday because he didn’t want to miss his chance.

Several others expressed gratitude to their school districts and SSM Health for organizing the clinic, even though it meant Baraboo shifted to virtual learning for the day and again on April 6 to administer second doses.