Area public, private school staff vaccinated at Baraboo High School event

Tuesday’s mass vaccination event at Baraboo High School felt somewhat like a festival, even with safety precautions like distanced chairs and 10 stations set up for vaccinators to poke school staff in the arm with a needle.
Coordinated by SSM Health, the one-day clinic administered 819 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to employees of the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts, three Baraboo parochial schools — St Joseph’s Catholic School, St John’s Lutheran School and Community Christian School — and the Madison College campuses in Reedsburg and Portage, said organizer Sandy Cowan, an operations consultant for SSM Health.
“It was a true partnership with the schools to figure out how to do this,” Cowan said.
She said the health system “knew we had to do something different” to get vaccines out to groups as large as school districts. SSM leaders started planning in January to mobilize their clinics, “and the beauty of it is that most of the labor is provided by the school districts,” Cowan said. Participating schools contribute people who can administer the vaccine, such as school nurses, local EMTs and other providers, and the venue.
Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller said she’s “extremely grateful” for the event and SSM Health’s partnership throughout the process. She expects 300 employees — almost half of the district’s staff — to be vaccinated there, while “quite a few” others are receiving the vaccine elsewhere.
“Our teachers, our educators, all of our staff are extremely excited about the day,” Mueller said. “This really signals the end — hopefully — of the pandemic, and (I am) just really proud of our staff here, because as you know, we’ve been open since the start of the school year and working really hard to give kids and families our best, so today is a great moment for all of us.”
School staff relieved, excited
After checking in, teachers, coaches and other school staff were directed to one of 10 booths lining one side of the BHS gymnasium with little to no waiting time. Their immunizations took seconds each before they headed to the waiting area in case of side effects. A selfie station and table with free handmade cloth masks and hand sanitizer sat near the exit for when they left.
Amanda Forshee, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, looked up at the ceiling and sighed when asked how she felt about getting the shot. Tuesday marked exactly one year from the day she caught COVID-19 at a forensics meet, she said.
“It’s a big deal,” Forshee said, choking up, “because that was really, really traumatizing, because it was in the stage where … they were really careful about who could get tests and when they could get tests, so I had to go to the ER three times before they were allowed to even give me a COVID test. My lungs still aren’t back to normal ...
“So, I am so immensely relieved and so happy to be getting this, especially today of all days,” she said.
She’s excited to visit her grandmother, whom she hasn’t seen since 2019, and see her friend’s newborn baby for the first time. Forshee said she’s also happy that she will be making her students and their families safer, in addition to herself.
Kevin Catterson, an elementary physical education teacher for the Baraboo School District, agreed that getting vaccinated will help him feel more comfortable being around older family members and other people who are at higher risk from the virus. Though he’s been “hyper aware” of maintaining safety protocols, he works at all seven of the district’s schools.
“That’s always sitting on my head,” he said. “I see 200 students a week, so that’s a lot of exposure to a lot of different people. ... It’s more about kind of protecting other people by protecting myself.”
He said he felt he should get immunized Tuesday because he didn’t want to miss his chance.
Several others expressed gratitude to their school districts and SSM Health for organizing the clinic, even though it meant Baraboo shifted to virtual learning for the day and again on April 6 to administer second doses.
“I think that they did a good job kind of getting the information out there as quickly as they could and having a plan, and obviously it’s going really well,” said Katie Beckwith, a Baraboo first-grade virtual teacher. “… I know it’s a bit tricky sometimes for families, and it was a little bit short notice, but hopefully in the long run, it was helpful because if there were anybody that had a reaction and they couldn’t go to school, that would make it really tricky in the buildings. So, I think this is kind of the best of both worlds, and I think they did a really good job at figuring out a plan for that.”
Baraboo school counselor Christina Olson said she’s excited and looking forward to being fully immunized.
“This was the easiest process I’ve ever had to do, and I’m really impressed with all the hard work that went into this,” Olson said.
Nicholas Kazmierczak, Lodi High School track coach, said he appreciated the event being open to coaches like him and other people who interact with students but aren’t teachers.
“It’s been a struggle for all of us, especially in businesses that continue to run, dealing with large groups of people — it’s got to be complicated (to organize the clinic), and I feel for everyone in the district that’s got this going forward, and I thank them, honestly. Because of them, we’re able to be here,” he said.
GALLERY: Baraboo High School hosts mass vaccination clinic
