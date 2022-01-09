Area school districts grapple with changing COVD guidelines

Dodge County school districts are looking at the possibility of making some changes in the number of days people are away from school following changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reducing the number of days people should isolate after they test positive for COVID-19.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention released has modified their quarantine and isolation protocol for COVID-19 close contacts and positive cases,

“Beaver Dam Unified School District is reviewing these updated protocols carefully and does anticipate some adjustments in the future," Beaver Dam Unified Superintendent Mark DiStefano said Thursday. “Based on very recent conversations with health department officials and other stakeholders associated with public health, we are under the impression that specific information and considerations associated with schools will be provided within the next week. In an effort to avoid any back and forth actions, we will remain relatively steadfast.”

Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said Waupun adopted the CDC recommendations for staff and students.

