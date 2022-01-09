Area school districts grapple with changing COVD guidelines

Dodge County school districts are looking at the possibility of making some changes in the number of days people are away from school following changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reducing the number of days people should isolate after they test positive for COVID-19.
The Center of Disease Control and Prevention released has modified their quarantine and isolation protocol for COVID-19 close contacts and positive cases,
“Beaver Dam Unified School District is reviewing these updated protocols carefully and does anticipate some adjustments in the future," Beaver Dam Unified Superintendent Mark DiStefano said Thursday. “Based on very recent conversations with health department officials and other stakeholders associated with public health, we are under the impression that specific information and considerations associated with schools will be provided within the next week. In an effort to avoid any back and forth actions, we will remain relatively steadfast.”
Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said Waupun adopted the CDC recommendations for staff and students.
“We will continue to work with our local health officers and medical advisors regarding updates to our reopening and continuity plan,” Hill said.
Dodgeland and Mayville school districts adopted the updated COVID isolation and quarantining guidelines for staff only.
“Cambria-Friesland Schools are working with our medical advising team regarding the new COVID-19 protocols.” Cambria Friesland School District Superintendent Timothy Raymond said. “At this time there are no changes to current practices, but that may change.”
Fall River School District does not plan on making any changes, Superintendent Dennis Birr said.
“Horicon has not made any changes at this time and following our current practice,” Horicon School District Superintendent Rich Appel said. “The discussion will take place, but at this time there are no changes to current practices, but that may change.”
Columbus School District, which is the only school district and city in the area with masking requirements, is following the CDC's, Wisconsin Department of Public Health, and Columbia County Department of Health and Human Services recommendations for quarantine and isolation, Superintendent Annette Deuman said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.