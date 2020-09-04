At 31, Erick Blasing ascends from high school teacher to elementary principal in Baraboo

She’s excited to have Blasing lead the school her children, a kindergartner and a first-grader, attend. He excels at encouraging and supporting other people and will be a good role model, she said.

“I could just tell in his (open house) video that he’ll just be a really positive influence with the students,” Crammond said.

Some of her friends work at GLW, and she’s excited for them, too.

“He’s humble enough that if a staff member comes to him about an issue with a kindergartner, he’s going to take that staff member’s input and he’s going to take that staff member’s expertise until he learns through that lens,” she said.

Crammond said she’s proud of the job he’s done so far: Based on what she’s heard from GLW teachers, Blasing has been supportive, transparent and communicative with staff about the COVID-19 situation.