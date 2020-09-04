At 31, Erick Blasing ascends from high school teacher to elementary principal in Baraboo

Just eight years into his education career, Erick Blasing ascended from Baraboo High School social studies teacher to Gordon L. Willson Elementary School principal.
Blasing said he always wanted to teach social studies at the high school level, which is why he initially moved to Baraboo. For the last five years, he taught history and sociology at Baraboo High School.
“Really, I wasn’t necessarily ready to leave the classroom yet. I still really liked what I did, and our social studies team at the high school is amazing,” Blasing said.
But in the last couple of years, his goals started to shift as he worked toward his master’s degree and principal license and saw the positive impacts that a building administrator can have on a school and its occupants.
The 31-year-old teacher didn’t expect to become a principal so early in his career. That changed, however, when GLW Principal Amy Fassbender announced her resignation earlier this year. Blasing couldn’t pass up the chance to lead a school about which he’s always heard “great things.” He pointed to its dedicated, veteran staff and multiple Herb Kohl Educational Foundation award winners. He said he also wanted to stay in the Baraboo School District.
“It was just kind of a perfect opportunity,” Blasing said.
He felt prepared for the new responsibilities after directing the district’s before and after-school program, Kid Stop, since last year, a stipend role he took on to become more familiar with the district’s elementary level. Before coming to Baraboo, he ran a similar program in a Sparta elementary school for two years. He said he knew if he ever left teaching to become an administrator, he would want to head an elementary school.
The district’s interview team agreed, recommending Blasing to fill the principal position out of 35 candidates, four of whom were interviewed. The Baraboo School Board approved his promotion May 18.
“(It is) definitely a challenging year to start, but it’s been a great transition, and the staff is great and amazing at GLW, so that makes my job a lot easier,” he said Thursday.
Fellow social studies teacher Brittany Crammond said she’ll miss seeing Blasing in the classroom across the hall and working together on collaborations between Blasing’s sociology class and her psychology class, but she knows he’ll serve the elementary school well. As someone who has coached multiple sports, he has integrity, a “vision for working hard and making goals,” and commitment, Crammond said.
She’s excited to have Blasing lead the school her children, a kindergartner and a first-grader, attend. He excels at encouraging and supporting other people and will be a good role model, she said.
“I could just tell in his (open house) video that he’ll just be a really positive influence with the students,” Crammond said.
Some of her friends work at GLW, and she’s excited for them, too.
“He’s humble enough that if a staff member comes to him about an issue with a kindergartner, he’s going to take that staff member’s input and he’s going to take that staff member’s expertise until he learns through that lens,” she said.
Crammond said she’s proud of the job he’s done so far: Based on what she’s heard from GLW teachers, Blasing has been supportive, transparent and communicative with staff about the COVID-19 situation.
This week was focused on getting the building functioning under the “new normal” of a pandemic, Blasing said. In the next couple of weeks, he hopes to kick off a “one word” program -- inspired by the book “One Word that Will Change Your Life” by Jon Gordon, Jimmy Page and Dan Britton -- where students will choose a word by which to live this year. With his own word being “purposeful,” he already introduced the idea to staff.
“I felt like it was a pretty good year to do that, because there’s a lot of anxiety and stresses going on and that this would be kind of a good way for people to have that word that kind of helps ground them or calm them down,” Blasing said.
He encourages parents to be patient and understanding with their children, school staff and each other this year. The “new normal” and virtual learning won’t be perfect, he said, but everyone is doing their best.
“Assume that people are doing things with the best of intentions and having a little bit of that grace with each other, because we’re tackling some challenges that we’ve never had to do,” Blasing said. “We’re doing the best that we can to ensure that all of our students are getting equitable learning and also having a safe environment to be in if they’re face-to-face.”
His wife, Michelle Blasing, teaches third grade at Al Behrman Elementary School. They have a 9-month-old son, Abram.
First day of school 2020 in Baraboo
