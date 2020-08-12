Attempt to make Baraboo virtual learning fails 4-3 after teachers union urges change

Whether or when to move between full in-person learning, reduced capacity or virtual learning remains the board’s decision, she said. However, Lawther told her that under the current conditions he would put the district under reduced capacity. The district would already be at reduced capacity with 69% choosing in-person learning, she said.

Mueller, expressing frustration with a lack of guidance at the state and federal levels, said the document could change next week, because the state’s health department recently indicated it plans to release something similar.

“I feel very, very sad that I can tell the distress that these decisions place on the board, and I’m trying my best with the team to give you all the information that we can and try to be responsive as best as we can,” Mueller said, “but … these things constantly are changing and evolving, and we’re trying to respond as quickly as we can to best place the district for success with our students and families, so know that this guidance even today — it’s going to be different again tomorrow.”

Board members repeatedly expressed their appreciation for the work administrators have put into planning the reopening.