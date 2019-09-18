Even historians and lifelong Wisconsin farmers will find big surprises in the state’s agricultural history.
Author and Wisconsin PBS contributor Jerry Apps recounts his favorite unexpected tidbits in a free talk Friday at the Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County -- surprises he found while researching his 2015 book, “Wisconsin Agriculture: A History.”
“One of the most fascinating things I discovered was the difficulty Wisconsin had in becoming a dairy state,” said Apps, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm in the town of Rose and today farms trees just 2 miles south of that land. “Most people think it happened quickly, but it took 30 years and happened with great anxiety. It was a gender issue.”
Wisconsin, at the start of the Civil War, had been the No. 2 wheat-producing state in America as “macho men” for many years resisted the state’s transition to dairy, Apps said. “These men thought caring for dirty, smelly cows was women’s work. They thought they should not have to stoop to that.”
Real change required leaders like William Dempster Hoard -- an American politician, newspaper editor and the state’s 16th governor -- to travel around Wisconsin convincing wheat farmers that more money would be made in milk and cheese, Apps said. By 1910, Wisconsin would wrest away from New York the No. 1 spot in dairy farming.
There’s much more to be gained from this history than understanding the economics of it, said Apps, who considers farming as a belief-generating activity.
“If you think back and really do a broader sweep of the Upper Midwest,” Apps said, “you’ll find that farming determines the values and beliefs of people for several generations to follow. In farming, we learn how to work and do stuff properly. We learn to be on time and to be quiet when we don’t like what we’re doing. Because not all farm work is wonderful, believe me.”
In Baraboo, Apps will discuss Wisconsin’s era as a leading producer of hops for the beer industry in the 1840s and 1850s -- with Sauk County at the center of it all and where millionaires went broke when the boom went bust. He’ll discuss how Wisconsin, during World War II, had been the No. 2 producer of hemp fiber and how it was and remains a leading producer of furs, including of mink and fox, as well as a leading producer of ginseng and cranberries.
“Sometimes this history gets overshadowed by our dairy industry, which is very important, of course, but there are lots of other elements to our history,” Apps said. “I’ve often said we can’t know where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve been. I think as we look forward in any endeavor, it’s important to be aware of and knowledgeable of where we’ve been because our histories have so much to do with who we are.”
Apps has authored more than 50 books in his career and led a writing workshop Wednesday at the Wyocena Community Center. His talk Friday aligns with the Baraboo campus’s introduction of an associate degree in food and agriculture, university spokesperson John Christensen said. The Baraboo campus also is teaching agribusiness for the first time.
“As part of this roll-out, it just made sense for us to bring in one of the best storytellers and historians of agriculture in the state, to share with us what he knows,” Christensen said. “I’ve personally heard him talk many times over the years and he does a fantastic job telling the history and the stories -- in making these things clear and enjoyable to hear.”
The free event is the first in the campus’s “Shared Spirits Friday Forum” that happens once per month. Its next forum is Oct. 18 and concerns water quality.
