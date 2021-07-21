Aviation course added to Baraboo High School offerings next spring

Baraboo High School will offer its first full aviation course next spring with the help of a 2005 alumnus.

Co-instructor Brandon Scott piloted Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army in Madison after graduating from Baraboo High School and earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Over more than a month this summer, he donated his time to teach six Baraboo students about traffic patterns, radio communications and route planning, among other aviation-related topics, out of a hangar at the Baraboo-Dells Regional Airport.

“It’s something I’ve been interested in since before I can remember,” Scott said in an interview last week. “I was a former helicopter pilot, and aviation has just provided me with so many personal and professional opportunities that if I can pass an ounce of my excitement onto the kids, I’ve done my job.”

The summer aviation course has been running since 2017, with the exception of 2020, said Joe Canepa, a flight instructor who helped launch the program with BHS teacher Dan Rhode. Their goal, Canepa said, is to expose students to aviation and the variety of careers it offers, from air traffic controller to mechanic to pilot.