Back to school looking a bit different this year

“She decided that staying at home would be a better alternative,” Alyssa Stephens said.

Clairees Stephens said she felt the online option would have more stability this year than what was offered in the spring and that she would have a certain number of hours to be on every day. A study area was made for her and she will take her seat at home at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 as many of her classmates are going into the school buildings.

Clairees will be able to see her friends both online, and offline when she practices ice skating.

DiStefano said things will look differently for students no matter if they choose virtual or in person this year.

“We are excited to start the school year, DiStefano said. “The return of our students is something that we look forward to all summer. Yes, things will be different and there might be a few more rules and expectations in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible.”

DiStefano said he knows students will do their best to make the school days go as positive as possible.