Back to school looking a bit different this year

Caitlyn Schmidt will be entering the first-grade this year and has already picked out her outfit for the first day of school. It is an accessory that will have to be matched when she walks through the doors of St. John’s Lutheran School in Juneau.
Schmidt’s mother Cassandra Schmidt said her daughter had gotten a unicorn mask at a craft fair over the summer, and they found the unicorn shirt in her closet that matched perfectly.
“She said I need to wear this on the first day of school so it can match with my mask,” Cassandra Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that the smaller class sizes at St. Johns is a plus along with knowing that there are a lot extra steps being taken by the school when Caitlyn and her brother Collin, who is entering 4K, go back to school this year.
“I am very hopeful we can do the entire school year,” Cassandra Schmidt said. “My daughter and son both learn so much better with their teachers.”
Schools were last open in March in Wisconsin. After everyone from school administrators and the teachers to students and their families had to make drastic changes in their lives, education began virtually.
Most schools will be open to have students back in the buildings with social distancing Sept. 1. Masks and enhanced hygiene are some of the new additions to the school days.
Throughout Wisconsin, a majority of parents have chosen to send their children to the school this year and not take the virtual options.
Wisconsin Department of Instruction communication specialist Chris Bucker said the DPI does not have a breakdown of how many students will be going back to school in the fall in person versus those taking virtual classes. Districts have been asked to submit their reopening plans to the DPI, with hopes of the list being complete in late September.
In the local area, Beaver Dam and Columbus School Districts have the highest number of families originally choosing virtual options with 20 percent and Randolph comes in with the lowest amount of students choosing virtual with 7.46 percent. For parents and students it will be a bit different this year.
“I can’t thank all of our families enough for their continued support, patience, and flexibility,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We know they have carried some additional burdens and challenges over the past several months. As we start the school year, we now need parents to help promote healthy practices, commit to daily wellness checks, and talk with your child each about how they are doing. Through those conversations, you will stay tuned into their needs and you might also learn how we can improve our support and efforts at school.”
A structured schedule at home for the students utilizing hybrid or virtual options is important, DiStefano said.
“A detailed schedule for academics, family chores, exercise, and the like are so important for our children, DiStefano said. “They need the structure and they don’t always admit it, but they prefer it.”
There may be some changes this year and parents should be prepared if schools need to be shut down again.
“While we are starting the year in Option B, our plan is based on phasing and metrics,” DiStefano said. “It is likely that we will experience realities that may require us to cancel in-person classes at a school or in the district for a period of time or adjust to a different plan options because of both good news and bad. It is important that as parents we have an idea of what we will do in those different circumstances.”
The chance of school closing is one of the factors that led seventh grader Clairees Stephens and her family choosing the virtual option.
Stephens mother, Alyssa Stephens, said that both her husband and her work at U.W. Hospital in Madison. She had concerns at first because of masks not been required. That has been updated after the state required masks in buildings. Clairees was given details about what her day would be like, including remaining in the classroom while the teachers moved around and possibly having to eat in the classrooms.
“She decided that staying at home would be a better alternative,” Alyssa Stephens said.
Clairees Stephens said she felt the online option would have more stability this year than what was offered in the spring and that she would have a certain number of hours to be on every day. A study area was made for her and she will take her seat at home at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 as many of her classmates are going into the school buildings.
Clairees will be able to see her friends both online, and offline when she practices ice skating.
DiStefano said things will look differently for students no matter if they choose virtual or in person this year.
“We are excited to start the school year, DiStefano said. “The return of our students is something that we look forward to all summer. Yes, things will be different and there might be a few more rules and expectations in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible.”
DiStefano said he knows students will do their best to make the school days go as positive as possible.
“If you are nervous about anything or have a concern during the day, please remember to talk to your parents or reach out to a staff member,” DiStefano said. “We need to work together as the BDFam to make this school year as positive and productive as possible. Finally, don’t underestimate the opportunities (students) have this year to make memories and embrace the life lessons that are unique to these moments in history.”
Randolph Superintendent Ty Breitlow agrees with much DiStefano had to say.
“Students returning need to understand and act on their share for the responsibility to our school and society by making smart choices with regard to physical distancing, personal hygiene, staying home when sick, and travel, so that we can continue to provide the learning experiences and socio-emotional support young people need,” Breitlow said. “For both virtual and in-person, I hope that they engage in learning to the fullest extent they can and advocating for themselves to find ways to continue to have personal support networks and positive interpersonal interaction.”
Families are reminded that making sure children are healthy is a crucial step before sending students off to school in the morning, Breitlow said.
