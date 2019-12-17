Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity highlights student voices, growth since viral photo

Most agree that last year’s viral photo of Baraboo students was bad -- but students and community members alike expressed Monday that it also opened the door for some hard but necessary conversations, self-reflection and growth.
Joe White Eagle, a 17-year-old student and president of Baraboo High School’s Indigenous Students United (ISU), said the picture “sprouted a lot of opportunities for us as Native kids and a lot of the other groups too.”
“I think Baraboo School District really took that opportunity and went with it,” he said. “I think the way we’re going now is really good. We had a lot of growth over the past year, and I think continuing that is a good thing for us.”
As examples, he pointed to the founding of Baraboo’s ISU last year, increased support from school staff to work on initiatives and the raising of the Ho-Chunk Nation flag at the high school Tuesday as part of its Thunderbird Day of Unity.
Student perspective
Student voices like his were spotlighted Monday night during Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity at BHS, the latest community event organized by a group that coalesced in response to the photo in which some local high schoolers appeared to be making a Nazi salute.
In a panel discussion, 10 students described Baraboo as a supportive, friendly and welcoming place, but one that could improve. They said they’d like to see it become more diverse; they’d like its residents to intervene when they hear someone say something hurtful; and they want residents to engage more with each other, among other suggestions.
White Eagle said the student panel was a great idea and that he was hoping it would give students who are often left out a chance to share their perspectives.
“I just wanted to help out in any way I could, and being that I’m in the Native population, I think it’s important for me to have my voice heard,” he said.
Before the panel discussion, some self-described marginalized students shared in a video what some of their peers have said to them, from racist to anti-gay slurs, stereotypes based on their heritage -- or what their peers assumed was their heritage -- and phrases like “build the wall.”
Sophomore Eva Huffaker, a Jewish student, has been called “dirty Jew” by a classmate. She said it was hard to share that in the video.
“I’ve experienced quite a few slurs and comments and jokes at our school, but I think it was important to share and for people to know that these things do happen,” Huffaker said. “I think it’s really a learning opportunity for people, so I wanted to share even though I was uncomfortable.”
Her family, one of the few Jewish families in Baraboo, started speaking up last year after discussions about the photo were “kind of all shut down,” she said. Her mother, Marcy Huffaker, now co-chairs the Baraboo Acts Coalition.
Since then, Eva Huffaker has participated more in community events and in school, becoming vice president of the BHS Social Justice Club. She facilitated the student panel discussion.
“I’ve enjoyed going out of my comfort zone and engaging with the community and with my peers,” she said.
Huffaker was happy to see community members Monday night representing a wide range of ages and some new faces, but she said she would have liked to see more students attend the event.
Classmate Susana Guerrero, a junior, also traced her involvement back a year. As president of an international student club called LUCES, she spoke on the panel and served as a student facilitator for one of the community discussion groups that followed.
“I just felt like a lot of the Hispanic/Latino side of the community wasn’t very involved, and I got more involved by becoming president of LUCES last year,” Guerrero said. “Just being more involved in my school made me more interested in what we can do as a community.”
She said participants came with an open mind and were willing to learn. One suggestion from her discussion group that Guerrero particularly liked was to hold an annual downtown event highlighting various cultures and their foods.
Organizers
The Baraboo Acts Coalition organized the Night of Unity, recruiting Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm to give opening remarks.
“It’s easy to become complacent and focus on all the good things that are happening in our community, but we all know that hate, misconceptions, bias and bullying are here, just like every other community in America and in the world,” Palm said. “Our wake-up call came a year ago and it forced us to look closely at all the things that make up Baraboo, not just the good. How we responded as a community truly showed our commitment to unite against hate.”
Palm said he’s proud of the community’s accomplishments in the last year, listing several actions including his mayoral proclamation, the Baraboo Acts movement and the school district's revamped strategic plan.
Alex Paulson, an emcee and co-chairman of the Baraboo Acts group, said community connection was a focus of the event. Leaders will read through the notes taken during breakout discussions to find suggestions on how to continue the city’s growth.
“I think it went really, really well,” Paulson said. “Anytime we get to hear from youth -- super impactful. We’re always looking for more opportunities to connect youth with the community, and I know that that’s been a common critique. … I think this was a good example of really centering those student voices and making them an active part of the conversation.”
Despite holding the event during the busy holiday season, Paulson said about 50 people attended. Another 20, half of them BHS students, facilitated discussions.
To learn from people “whose voices have historically not been at the table,” emcee Marcy Huffaker said the Baraboo Acts Coalition will conduct focus groups likely in February with the help of consultant Shahanna McKinney-Baldon of the Wisconsin Center for Education Research. Results from the assessment will inform the group’s next moves.
Community members
As a Sauk County supervisor and Ho-Chunk Nation legislator, Kristin White Eagle said she’s been helping out the Baraboo Acts Coalition where she can. She attended Monday to support her son, Joe, and the efforts of the Indigenous Students United.
Events like the Night of Unity were “absolutely needed,” she said, noting that while their origins didn’t show Baraboo “in the best light,” she knew something good would come of it.
“I think each and every time that you can bring the community together to share different opinions, thoughts, ideas for various groups of people, it’s important. It’s critical,” White Eagle said. “That’s the way you move on and develop and heal and grow.”
Kurt Goeckermann, Baraboo, shared that sentiment. He’s lived here for 20 years and said that recent events have shown there are areas where the community could improve.
“It’s a great event,” Goeckermann said, adding that he wished more residents would come to events like the Night of Unity.
“I really loved the students ... I think that’s wonderful to have a group that hopefully can broaden the high school and hopefully educate us a little bit on what the youth are thinking,” he said.
