Baraboo Acts: Night of Unity highlights student voices, growth since viral photo

In a panel discussion, 10 students described Baraboo as a supportive, friendly and welcoming place, but one that could improve. They said they’d like to see it become more diverse; they’d like its residents to intervene when they hear someone say something hurtful; and they want residents to engage more with each other, among other suggestions.

White Eagle said the student panel was a great idea and that he was hoping it would give students who are often left out a chance to share their perspectives.

“I just wanted to help out in any way I could, and being that I’m in the Native population, I think it’s important for me to have my voice heard,” he said.

Before the panel discussion, some self-described marginalized students shared in a video what some of their peers have said to them, from racist to anti-gay slurs, stereotypes based on their heritage -- or what their peers assumed was their heritage -- and phrases like “build the wall.”

Sophomore Eva Huffaker, a Jewish student, has been called “dirty Jew” by a classmate. She said it was hard to share that in the video.