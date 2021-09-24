Baraboo alumna Kalish appointed to school board vacancy out of nine candidates

“Our greatest strength is our teachers,” Kalish said.

She told the board she understands the “deep and lasting impact that K-12 education can have,” as both a college professor and parent.

“If chosen to serve on the school board, my guiding principles will include a responsibility to the careful stewardship of community resources, a willingness to be both civil and open-minded and most importantly, a deep commitment to education and to student learning,” she said.

Themes

Throughout the interviews, candidates brought up certain issues multiple times, including the district’s mask mandate, the “politicization of schools,” equity, social-emotional learning and school funding.

Paske, Rivas, Barnish and Brueggeman advocated for ending the mask rule, saying it’s hurting students more than it’s helping, while Hanley, a chiropractor, urged cohesion.

“Masking, no masking -- you know, this is going to end at some point and how we will have behaved at this time will be what dictates what kind of progress we can make in the future,” Hanley said. “... I believe the cohesiveness of the board and the administration is going to be more important afterwards, so what matters is how will we be when the crisis is over.”