Baraboo alumna Kalish appointed to school board vacancy out of nine candidates

The Baraboo School Board appointed its newest member Thursday from a field of nine candidates following the resignation of Nancy Thome.
Its six remaining members voted unanimously for Katie Kalish, a parent of a Baraboo High School sophomore and an English professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus in Baraboo, to join the board until April after first narrowing the field to three finalists.
Kalish, who graduated from BHS in 1995, said she’s excited and looking forward to working with the board.
“I think that they all are committed to doing the best for all the students in the district and I’m looking forward to being a part of that,” she said in an interview.
Prior to voting, the board asked each candidate the same eight questions and gave them the opportunity to give a closing statement. Candidates were Kalish, Deborah Barnish, Kimberly Brueggeman, Angela Hanley, James Heyn, Doug Mering, James O'Neill, Steven Paske and Joey Rivas. Five other candidates withdrew from contention before the meeting.
Board members thanked the candidates for participating. When two seats were up for election in April, only one person signed up to run on the ballot, though two others ran as write-ins.
“It’s absolutely marvelous to see this much interest in this position,” said Clerk Paul Kujak.
President Kevin Vodak said they were quality candidates.
“The decision of the board is not going to be an easy one,” he said. “I too, on behalf of the board, want to thank all of you for having an interest in being here, for persevering, sitting here for what will be three hours very soon.”
The vote
Board members ranked their top three choices on paper ballots after the interview. The three with the most points -- Kalish with 17, Hanley with seven and Heyn with five -- were finalists. Rivas garnered four points and Mering, former chairman of the board’s policy committee, earned three.
The board then voted for their favorite among the finalists, unanimously appointing Kalish to serve in the vacant seat until the next election in April.
The meeting agenda listed the interviews but did not say any action would be taken. Council for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association said the omission isn’t a clear violation of open meetings law but that it goes against best practices, which would be to include on the agenda that the board planned a vote, according to the state attorney general’s compliance guide.
About 15 people attended the meeting in addition to the board, staff and candidates.
Kalish
Kalish holds master’s and doctorate degrees in English from Marquette University and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison. According to her resume submitted to the district, she has worked at UW-Baraboo since 2018 and before that was an associate professor at UW-Marathon County. Her qualifications also include serving on task forces focused on recruitment and retention, as well as working on curriculum and budget in higher education.
She said the district is dedicated to student growth and has teachers who care for their students’ “whole person,” but should continue to work on equity and closing the achievement gap.
“Our greatest strength is our teachers,” Kalish said.
She told the board she understands the “deep and lasting impact that K-12 education can have,” as both a college professor and parent.
“If chosen to serve on the school board, my guiding principles will include a responsibility to the careful stewardship of community resources, a willingness to be both civil and open-minded and most importantly, a deep commitment to education and to student learning,” she said.
Themes
Throughout the interviews, candidates brought up certain issues multiple times, including the district’s mask mandate, the “politicization of schools,” equity, social-emotional learning and school funding.
Paske, Rivas, Barnish and Brueggeman advocated for ending the mask rule, saying it’s hurting students more than it’s helping, while Hanley, a chiropractor, urged cohesion.
“Masking, no masking -- you know, this is going to end at some point and how we will have behaved at this time will be what dictates what kind of progress we can make in the future,” Hanley said. “... I believe the cohesiveness of the board and the administration is going to be more important afterwards, so what matters is how will we be when the crisis is over.”
Mering and O’Neill said equity should continue to be a priority for the district, giving students what they need to be successful, teaching empathy and compassion and addressing systemic problems.
Rivas, Paske and Barnish, disagreed, saying schools shouldn’t “push social agendas.”
“The school board is not charged with fixing all of society’s woes. It’s not their role,” Paske said. “There’s been a mission creep within our school districts in this country where you’ve taken on roles that were never intended to be taken on, and it’s time to push back against those and focus on the core mission of the schools, and that’s reading, writing, arithmetic and some extracurriculars for enrichment of experience and that’s it. All this other talk -- compassion, empathy -- that’s a parent’s job.”
When the board asked candidates how they would address the ongoing issue of attracting and retaining quality teachers, O’Neill said schools are underfunded and advocated for raising local taxes to help. Paske and Rivas said educators don’t go into the field for money and raising taxes isn’t the answer. Kalish said the district should make sure its salaries and benefits are competitive with area districts and provide “meaningful professional development opportunities” that are teacher-led.
Barnish and Brueggeman said students and families need more support, especially after virtual learning in 2020. Brueggeman, a district parent, said “last year’s school was an abomination” and students don’t feel heard, which she blamed in local suicide attempts by youth.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.