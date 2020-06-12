Baraboo business director projects $761,000 deficit in early look at 2020-21 school budget

The business director is projecting a $761,000 deficit in Baraboo School District’s 2020-21 preliminary budget, but she emphasized that while shortfalls this early in the budget process are common, COVID-19 has exacerbated the issue.
“This is very common at this time of the year, so I don’t want people to get alarmed,” Yvette Updike said at a school board meeting Monday. The shortfall this year is “a little heightened. There’s so many unknowns right now.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts have been advised to consider scenarios in which three different revenue sources could be lower than previously projected: the revenue limit based on per-pupil funding, equalization aid and special education categorical aid, Updike said.
“So keep in mind, it could be one, it could be two of these buckets or it could be all three,” Updike said. “I again utilized a blended approach of the three of them that ... usually are our larger revenue sources for the budget.”
In Updike’s estimates, reductions for Baraboo could total almost $650,000, though she emphasized there’s a high level of uncertainty about the numbers.
But the district also will receive some new one-time funds from the federal CARES Act. The almost $470,000 can be used for expenses incurred in the district’s response to the virus from March of this year through September 2022. District Administrator Lori Mueller said potential uses could include purchasing personal protective equipment, sanitization supplies, plexiglas dividers and additional technology to facilitate virtual learning.
“It’s going to be important to leverage those precious funds to give us the biggest impact,” Mueller said.
Updike projected total expenses for general, food service and special education funds to be about $43.6 million -- an increase of more than $2 million over this year’s budget, or 5% -- and revenues of $42.84 million, which is more than $1 million, or 3%, over this year. Utilities, health insurance and salaries caused the expected rise in costs.
The Baraboo School Board unanimously approved the preliminary budget with a projected deficit of $761,244.
In other action, the board:
- Approved extended services for the equivalent of four days this school year for a student with an Individualized Education Program who was not making the progress needed under their IEP. Board President Kevin Vodak said he doesn’t remember seeing this kind of service before. District Administrator Lori Mueller said it hasn’t happened in recent years. “The virus and the time away from the schools and access to staff has created this new need,” she said.
- Created new board policies addressing services for advanced learners, concussion management, employment references and verification and employee compensation due to unexpected or extraordinary circumstances. Policy changes only require approval by the board once under a change the board made amid the coronavirus shutdown.
- Revised policies regarding student records, field trips and overnight travel, communicable diseases, managing student allergies and student transportation. Policy 453.3 was changed to expand its scope from HIV to all communicable diseases, such as COVID-19.
- Referred a proposed new policy on lice in the school setting back to the Policy Committee for further consideration. On the recommendation of school nurses, the policy would discontinue the practice of sending students home if they are found to have lice “mainly because it’s an equity issue” where some students’ families are able to address the issue but others aren’t, leading to the student missing multiple days of school, said Policy Committee Chairwoman Nancy Thome.
- Approved budget amendments for the 2019-20 school year. The changes in revenues and expenditures balanced out, resulting in no net change.
- Accepted resignations from Lindsey Beltz, Gordon L. Willson Elementary School first-grade teacher; Sara Lane, GLW first-grade teacher; and Nicole Tryon, speech and language pathologist.
- Hired Madeline Stieve, Jack Young Middle School social studies/language arts teacher; Lauren Woods, Baraboo High School Spanish teacher; Dakota Walters, elementary music teacher; Heidi Justus, GLW second-grade teacher; and Tammy Thompson Kapp, director of teaching and learning. Thompson Kapp has worked as an elementary school principal in Madison and Verona, an elementary teacher and a district facilitator, among other qualifications, according to the district’s recommendation.
- Approved a long-term guest teacher, Diana Jones, Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative 4K.
- Authorized renewing the district’s Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Senior High Membership for 2020-21.
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
042920-bara-news-school-09
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
042920-bara-news-school-11
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
042920-bara-news-school-board-02
042920-bara-news-school-board-01
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
Remote Baraboo School Board meeting
041620-bara-news-school-board
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.