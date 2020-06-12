Baraboo business director projects $761,000 deficit in early look at 2020-21 school budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The business director is projecting a $761,000 deficit in Baraboo School District’s 2020-21 preliminary budget, but she emphasized that while shortfalls this early in the budget process are common, COVID-19 has exacerbated the issue.

“This is very common at this time of the year, so I don’t want people to get alarmed,” Yvette Updike said at a school board meeting Monday. The shortfall this year is “a little heightened. There’s so many unknowns right now.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts have been advised to consider scenarios in which three different revenue sources could be lower than previously projected: the revenue limit based on per-pupil funding, equalization aid and special education categorical aid, Updike said.

“So keep in mind, it could be one, it could be two of these buckets or it could be all three,” Updike said. “I again utilized a blended approach of the three of them that ... usually are our larger revenue sources for the budget.”

In Updike’s estimates, reductions for Baraboo could total almost $650,000, though she emphasized there’s a high level of uncertainty about the numbers.