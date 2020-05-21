Baraboo campus dean leaving position at the end of May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The dean at Baraboo’s college campus is stepping down at the end of this month.

Ed Janairo, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County dean, announced his upcoming departure Thursday morning during the virtual Campus Commission meeting.

“I want to let you know that it has been a very difficult decision, but I recognize that to continue in this role, I should relocate to Baraboo,” Janairo said. “As many of you know, I live in the Madison area, but that relocation is not possible for my family at this time.”

Since taking the administrative role in June 2017, Janairo has helped the two-year school merge with the four-year UW-Platteville, an ongoing process that started in 2018.