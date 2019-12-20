Baraboo Christian school administrator tells families how to get state vouchers through loophole

However, students can receive vouchers by withdrawing from CCS and enrolling in public school for one of the two days per year those schools take their enrollment count, which is used in state aid calculations. Next semester, the day is Jan. 10. Those students can then re-enroll in CCS.

At least one family in Baraboo appeared to use that method in the 2017-18 school year, according to Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller. She has previously said that more students followed suit, but declined to say how many. She didn’t have an estimate for this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district saw a steep rise in the number of voucher students within its borders since last year, with 28 students in 2018-19 increasing to 50 this year. Their taxpayer funding, counted in Baraboo’s district budget but ultimately paid to private schools, amounted to $221,000 last year and about $405,000 this year.