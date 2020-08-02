Baraboo Class of 2020 celebrates graduation in virtual and modified in-person ceremonies

“You have faced unimaginable uncertainty, adversity, challenges and disappointment,” Bildsten said. “The flip side is that you will come out of this stronger and more resilient. You had to be creative, learn new ways of doing things and be adaptive. Those are qualities and skills that will benefit you your entire lifetime.”

Adversity and resilience as themes threaded throughout the speeches from graduates Ben Florencio and Jacob Carignan.

Florencio said that while his graduates are all unique, they have persevered through shared experiences together.

“We will always have those deep connections no matter the distance between us,” Florencio said. “I like the way singer and songwriter Ani DiFranco put it: ‘I know that there is strength in the differences between us,’ but I also ‘know there is comfort where we overlap.’”

Carignan, noting his appreciation for having grown up with the Class of 2020, said their graduation ceremony was a bittersweet moment.

“This, the first memory that we can really have together for four and a half months, is also the last,” he said. “Ever since March 13, it’s been a roller coaster of challenges in our lives.