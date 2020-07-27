Baraboo Class of 2020 to get virtual sendoff and shortened graduation ceremony Friday

An atypical year will be marked with an atypical ending Friday, when Baraboo High School’s Class of 2020 will walk across a stage to receive their diplomas in shortened, socially distanced commencement ceremonies that will be broadcast live.
“Although we wish they could all be together on the field at one time, we’re going to try to make Friday a memorable event and also, with the virtual ceremony, something that they’ll always have as a keepsake,” said Principal Glenn Bildsten.
He’s been working with the graduation planning committee, including three students, since late May to prepare a “special” sendoff for graduating seniors no matter what stage of the COVID-19 reopening plan Sauk County was in by the end of July. Organizers had pushed the graduation date later into the summer in hopes of being able to host a full outdoor ceremony, but because the county remains in phase two this week due to climbing case number. They are instead breaking students into groups of 40 or fewer -- in alignment with Sauk County Health Department’s recommendation to keep gatherings below 50 -- to participate in six separate 30-minute ceremonies starting at 5 p.m.
If the weather allows for an outdoor event in the high school stadium, two guests per graduate will be able to watch from the bleachers, according to a letter Bildsten sent families Thursday. In the event of extreme heat or inclement weather, the six abbreviated ceremonies will be held similarly in the school gymnasium, but with no guests. Radio station 99.7 MAX FM will broadcast live video throughout the event for anyone to watch from home.
“I think despite the difficult circumstances surrounding planning for a graduation, we’ve tried to do as much as possible to make this super special for our graduates and their families,” Bildsten said.
Health precautions
The district will provide face coverings for graduates when they arrive and is encouraging everyone in attendance to wear a mask, the letter said. It also said families should not congregate after the ceremony.
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther, who met with the planning team, said the district has prepared well to minimize risk of the virus spreading among attendees, though he noted there’s risk “no matter what” with it already circulating in the community.
“They are doing everything they can do to maintain less than 50 people in a space socially distance with masks on,” Lawther said. “It’s a good plan.”
Still, he’s hoping for an outdoor event, as that’s safer than an indoor one.
Lawther said Monday the county is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases with an average of almost nine new cases per day. “We’ve never been that high, and so we are absolutely concerned about it,” he said, adding the health department is recommending remaining in phase two this week.
The fact that people tend to want to hug each other at high school graduations “is a concern, absolutely,” Lawther said. However, the school’s plan to keep crowd sizes down and maintain social distancing by spacing students, directing traffic and having a separate entrance and exit should help, he said.
“At the end of the day, we can do the best that we can do to put in systems of safety and protection for people, but ultimately people have to react to that in a way that makes some sense and they have to take some responsibility,” he said.
Special tributes
To maintain the schedule, Bildsten said speeches at the in-person ceremonies will be kept short, with a welcome from him and brief remarks from District Administrator Lori Mueller and student speakers.
Graduate Tori Bratland said she’s looking forward to the ceremony and appreciates the district’s efforts to maintain social distancing and mask-wearing. Her mother and grandmother plan to attend in person while the rest of her family watches from home.
“It does mean a lot to my family to watch it -- to be able to see me graduate before I go to college next month,” Bratland said.
She’s also excited to see her classmates and teachers again after months apart.
“It’s kind of nice to know that we can finally actually get to say our final goodbyes, and you know, wish each other farewell before we go on to our next step in our lives,” she said.
A fireworks display, which Bildsten said was paid for using grant funds outside of the school budget, will mark a special tribute to graduates after the 8:45 p.m. ceremony. According to the letter, those in the sixth group and their guests can view the pyrotechnics from the stadium, while others can watch from their vehicles on Draper Street or from parking lots.
While planning for the possibility that the county would return to phase one, in which gatherings would be limited to 10 people, Bildsten said the district wanted to prepare a “high-quality virtual graduation ceremony.” So, Holly Henderson, the district’s communications, marketing and projects specialist, produced a video tribute with help from computer technician Mike Pullen.
“It’s high, high quality and I think our graduates … and their families are going to be very excited when they’re able to view this beginning on Friday,” Bildsten said.
The video, filmed at the Civic Center and including the graduating seniors, will be released at noon Friday. It will be available on the district website and its social media pages.
Full graduation speeches from Bildsten, Mueller and Class of 2020 representatives will be featured, along with other “special touches,” such as tributes to the 2020 top scholars and graduates joining the military, Bildsten said.
“We’re looking forward to Friday’s celebration of the Class of 2020 and looking forward to seeing them walk across the stage,” he said.
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, signs
