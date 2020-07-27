Baraboo Class of 2020 to get virtual sendoff and shortened graduation ceremony Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An atypical year will be marked with an atypical ending Friday, when Baraboo High School’s Class of 2020 will walk across a stage to receive their diplomas in shortened, socially distanced commencement ceremonies that will be broadcast live.

“Although we wish they could all be together on the field at one time, we’re going to try to make Friday a memorable event and also, with the virtual ceremony, something that they’ll always have as a keepsake,” said Principal Glenn Bildsten.

He’s been working with the graduation planning committee, including three students, since late May to prepare a “special” sendoff for graduating seniors no matter what stage of the COVID-19 reopening plan Sauk County was in by the end of July. Organizers had pushed the graduation date later into the summer in hopes of being able to host a full outdoor ceremony, but because the county remains in phase two this week due to climbing case number. They are instead breaking students into groups of 40 or fewer -- in alignment with Sauk County Health Department’s recommendation to keep gatherings below 50 -- to participate in six separate 30-minute ceremonies starting at 5 p.m.