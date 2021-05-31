Baraboo Class of 2021 graduates

A year marked by uncertainty ended Friday for Baraboo High School’s Class of 2021 with something much closer to normal than many of them expected — a full, indoor graduation ceremony with their families and friends present.
“Shout out to COVID for giving the Class of 2021 an unwanted but unrivaled shared experience,” class speaker Mattie Letendre said to her peers, seated several feet apart from each other in the high school gymnasium, and spectators filling the bleachers, some masked and some not.
While many aspects of their lives were suddenly out of their control starting in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, seniors enjoyed the “little victories” in things like athletics and throwing their own prom this year, Letendre said.
“Life is reliably unreliable. This was always a fact, 2020 was just a remarkably aggressive reminder that nothing goes as planned,” she said.
Ashley Palecek, the other class speaker, also noted the group of students who organized prom, the people who advocated for virtual concerts and the first virtual BHS musical and her classmates “who struggled through physical and mental health challenges and yet persevered through to graduate tonight.”
“That’s having a purpose,” she said. “There are so many more examples than these few, but I saw this purpose in everyone this year as we all fought back against the awful hand we were dealt with COVID-19.”
She thanked everyone who helped the Class of 2021 make it to graduation, from teachers, school administrators and other staff members to friends, family and community members.
“And to our frontline health care workers, thank you for keeping us healthy enough to all attend this, the Class of 2021’s graduation, in person, today,” Palecek said.
For Jose Gutierrez, there were “a lot of little things” this year that made it seem like he wasn’t going to make it to graduation, he said in an interview after the ceremony. Overall, he said the year “wasn’t too bad,” except for a short time in which he switched to virtual learning.
“That was the bad part, because I didn’t really stay as focused as I should have,” Gutierrez said, “but being in person definitely helped me get my mind back on track.”
He said he felt “very proud” and happy that he finally made it, a sentiment his mother, Amy Cobb, echoed.
“I’m so proud. He’s my greatest accomplishment, and I’m so happy to be his mom,” she said.
Gutierrez advised future graduates to “enjoy your time while you’re here.”
The ceremony, held in the gym due to forecasted rain that didn’t come during the event, featured the usual processional, speeches, presentation of the class gift — new customized mats for the school entrance and a donation for a water bottle filling station — and presentation of diplomas. Unlike in previous years, the school choir’s performance of the national anthem was pre-recorded and played over a sound system provided by Baker Staging and Entertainment Services.
Lori Mueller, who is leaving the district at the end of this school year, gave her final graduation remarks as Baraboo School District’s superintendent. She thanked parents and guardians for their “efforts and patience to keep our schools open this past year amidst the pandemic.”
“Class of 2021, this is your moment,” she said. “In a few minutes, in front of the Baraboo community, you will graduate from Baraboo High School, and just like you, I’ve been thinking about this night for a long time.
“I knew I would have one more opportunity to be with you and share my hopes and desires for you as your superintendent,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion, “in front of Quinn, my stepson, and his peers. Many of you have become extended members of our family, and I thank you, Baraboo, for that.”
She urged the class to hold onto hope through any challenges they may face and “be radical” with those hopes.
“My radical hope for you, Class of 2021, is that the School District of Baraboo has given you all of the knowledge and skills necessary to be bold and accomplish your dreams, dreams that you can’t even imagine or see yet,” Mueller said.
Letendre said her class has been tired of being known as the “COVID seniors” since September. She advised her classmates not to take the easy route of “blaming the universe for stealing your senior year,” but rather choosing to “live affirmatively and in the moment.”
“Being the class that resolved to not just survive, but live fully in the face of incredible uncertainty? Sounds much better,” she said. “... Welcome the unknown, you’ve already proven you can flourish there. Your future is in your hands. Take it.”