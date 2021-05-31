Baraboo Class of 2021 graduates

“That’s having a purpose,” she said. “There are so many more examples than these few, but I saw this purpose in everyone this year as we all fought back against the awful hand we were dealt with COVID-19.”

She thanked everyone who helped the Class of 2021 make it to graduation, from teachers, school administrators and other staff members to friends, family and community members.

“And to our frontline health care workers, thank you for keeping us healthy enough to all attend this, the Class of 2021’s graduation, in person, today,” Palecek said.

For Jose Gutierrez, there were “a lot of little things” this year that made it seem like he wasn’t going to make it to graduation, he said in an interview after the ceremony. Overall, he said the year “wasn’t too bad,” except for a short time in which he switched to virtual learning.

“That was the bad part, because I didn’t really stay as focused as I should have,” Gutierrez said, “but being in person definitely helped me get my mind back on track.”

He said he felt “very proud” and happy that he finally made it, a sentiment his mother, Amy Cobb, echoed.

“I’m so proud. He’s my greatest accomplishment, and I’m so happy to be his mom,” she said.