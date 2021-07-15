Baraboo college arts building slated for $800K in capital upgrades next year

Campus leaders plan to make significant upgrades next year to the arts building at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Baraboo, but Mayor Rob Nelson said Thursday he needs to see them commit to using and maintaining the spaces before he could support the project.

“Because as I look at the space now and look at some of the storage and equipment, some of that hasn’t been touched since the last time I was here in 1997,” Nelson said from a seat in the theater at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.

The Campus Commission held its monthly meeting in the theater Thursday and toured the building to see what projects need to be done.

Chairman Phil Wedekind, a city alderman, said the theater needs new lighting, sound and new ADA-compliant seating, as everything there is 50 years old. Those projects would cost roughly $300,000, part of the $800,000 in expenditures for 2022 on the campus’ 2022-26 capital improvement plan. The arts building also needs its bathrooms updated, its art classroom -- which used to be a cafeteria -- remodeled with ventilation and its boiler upgraded, among other projects, according to leaders.