Baraboo college arts building slated for $800K in capital upgrades next year

Campus leaders plan to make significant upgrades next year to the arts building at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Baraboo, but Mayor Rob Nelson said Thursday he needs to see them commit to using and maintaining the spaces before he could support the project.
“Because as I look at the space now and look at some of the storage and equipment, some of that hasn’t been touched since the last time I was here in 1997,” Nelson said from a seat in the theater at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.
The Campus Commission held its monthly meeting in the theater Thursday and toured the building to see what projects need to be done.
Chairman Phil Wedekind, a city alderman, said the theater needs new lighting, sound and new ADA-compliant seating, as everything there is 50 years old. Those projects would cost roughly $300,000, part of the $800,000 in expenditures for 2022 on the campus’ 2022-26 capital improvement plan. The arts building also needs its bathrooms updated, its art classroom -- which used to be a cafeteria -- remodeled with ventilation and its boiler upgraded, among other projects, according to leaders.
Michael Compton, interim campus dean, said the building is the biggest project in the plan. After it’s completed next year, the annual costs for capital improvements, for things including roof replacements and parking lot repair, would be less: $55,000 in 2023, $90,000 in 2024, $125,000 in 2025 and $145,000 in 2026, for a total of $1.215 million.
Funding would be split 50-50 between Sauk County and the city of Baraboo, just like the campus’ operational budget each year. The campus will also seek grant opportunities to alleviate some of the cost burden, Compton said.
However, both government entities would need to agree to add those expenses in their budgets, which are currently being developed. County Supervisor Bryant Hazard of Baraboo said he thinks the county board will agree to fund the capital improvements. The city also budgeted for its portion of some of the projects last year, which will move forward to this year since the project was postponed, a representative said.
Nelson said the campus needs to make sure there’s money for staffing to maintain new equipment before he can advocate for the capital improvements.
“This is what I’m talking about,” he said, gesturing to broken stage lights filling part of the floor of a storage room off the theater. “I don’t want to spend a lot of money and have it just end up sitting on the ground here because nobody’s maintaining it.”
UW-Baraboo music instructor Deanna Horjus-Lang told the commission that a former staff member who worked on sound and lighting for the theater compiled a list of items he thought needed to be addressed.
“He had to basically redesign everything and bring in a lot of outside stuff, because so much stuff here is really not usable or dangerous,” she said.
Regular daily maintenance at the campus costs about $115,000 each year, Wedekind said. Because of the city, county and campus partnership in operating and funding UW-Baraboo, Compton said maintenance responsibilities work differently than at other UW institutions.
“Turn it upside down and shake it, and whatever falls out is our responsibility,” Compton said.
Last year, the campus addressed only “essential” maintenance issues because revenues were lower due to COVID-19, he said.
