Baraboo college campus offers rapid COVID tests to community as classes shift to virtual

The semester continues to go well for Baraboo’s college campus, with students following health guidelines and more people taking advantage of the new rapid COVID-19 tests available weekly in the fine arts building, leaders said. But like other schools within and outside the UW System, the campus will halt in-person classes through the holiday season.
“I think everything’s been going really well,” said Michael Compton, interim dean for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. “We’ve had very few reported cases of coronavirus here” and students and faculty have adjusted to their new learning environment.
Marc Seals, associate professor of English, agreed that the semester is going well, adding that most students are doing well though some better than others. He started with a hybrid format in September, where he taught face-to-face classes but many students participated via Zoom.
Last week, he decided to switch to fully virtual instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Frankly -- I prefer a face-to-face class, but having a split class is hard,” Seals said. “Having Zoom only is almost as good as face-to-face. It’s gone really well.”
UW System pivots
Officially, the campus will switch to online instruction for the rest of the semester following Thanksgiving. But some faculty, like Seals, decided to transition early, Compton said. He said there will only be two weeks of online classes before final exams.
Chancellor Dennis J. Shields, in his weekly video message Friday, encouraged students to remain on campus for Thanksgiving, rather than returning home for family gatherings.
“We’re two weeks away from the November break, and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to accomplish this, thanks to the work of the students adhering to the Pioneer Promise -- wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands -- and incredible work of our faculty and staff to keep the campus safe and to deliver on our educational mission,” Shields said.
“As much success as we’ve had on campus … it’s not going so well in the broader state of Wisconsin,” he said.
The University of Wisconsin System, including the Baraboo campus, is requiring students to get tested for the coronavirus prior to leaving campus if they decide to travel during break and twice again once they return to campus.
Only one UW-Baraboo student and three staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the UW-Platteville dashboard. The main campus, which is a larger four-year university, has had 500 total cases.
Compton attributed the two-year campus’ low numbers to its smaller size and safety measures, which are based on the same guidance used at UW-Platteville. Everyone is conscious about maintaining a safe environment, he said, “and this campus is a small campus, so we can control those things a little better.”
Students, faculty and staff are following the “Pioneer Promise” to wash their hands, watch their distance and wear their masks -- even to and from the parking lot, Compton said.
Testing site
He and other staff were finishing setup for the second weekly antigen testing event Wednesday morning in a transformed Fine and Performing Arts Center off the campus parking lot. Floor adhesives marked a one-way path to a registration desk and wound down a hall to a large room with two testing tables, where several health care workers prepared to administer COVID-19 antigen tests.
A partition separated one corner of the room as an optional waiting area. Antigen tests aren’t as reliable as the slower molecular (PCR) tests offered at other Sauk County community sites, but they can provide results in roughly 15 minutes. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends some people get a PCR test to confirm their antigen results, depending on the result and whether they have symptoms or have known exposure to the virus.
Aside from the difference in speed and accuracy, testing at UW-Baraboo differs from the other sites in one other major way: Those being tested take their own nasal swabs, at the direction of health care workers.
Anthony Starling, Adams, shuddered audibly when asked about the experience of taking his own nasal swab.
“Pushing that down your nose is a little weird,” he said. “Definitely a little weird. That was the first time for me.”
He and his brother, Alex Starling of Lyndon Station, said their employer, T2 Contracting of Tomah, asked its staff to be tested. They chose the UW-Baraboo site because it was open on Wednesday. Anthony, who appreciated the quick test, said he hoped for a negative result, “because I’ve got to go back to work.”
Alex Starling, having been previously tested at the Reedsburg site, said he found the self-administered test less jolting.
“With someone doing it for you, you get that jolt a bit more, but doing it yourself you kind of expect it,” he said.
Patti Mitch, a campus IT support specialist who was stationed at the testing registration table Wednesday, said the site is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to register ahead of time at doineedacovid19test.com to reduce potential wait time.
By shortly after noon Wednesday, about a dozen people had dropped in for testing without registering and another 141 had registered, according to campus spokesman John Christensen. Registrations this week were more than double the total number of tests administered at the site last week (69).
The vast majority of those tested have been members of the general community, according to Christensen: Last week, six staff and four students were tested; this week, 25 staff registered, as did 10 students.
Seals, who was tested for the second time on campus Wednesday, said the chancellor is asking all employees to be tested weekly.
“I think it’s been great. I was hoping that we would get on-campus testing,” Seals said. “… I know that a lot of our faculty and staff have been using it. I’m hoping more of our students will, as well.”
As for swabbing his nose, Seals said, “It couldn’t be easier. You know, I heard horror stories at the beginning of all of this about Q-tips at the back of your brain, and (this is) not bad at all.”
