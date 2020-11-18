Baraboo college campus offers rapid COVID tests to community as classes shift to virtual

Chancellor Dennis J. Shields, in his weekly video message Friday, encouraged students to remain on campus for Thanksgiving, rather than returning home for family gatherings.

“We’re two weeks away from the November break, and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to accomplish this, thanks to the work of the students adhering to the Pioneer Promise -- wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands -- and incredible work of our faculty and staff to keep the campus safe and to deliver on our educational mission,” Shields said.

“As much success as we’ve had on campus … it’s not going so well in the broader state of Wisconsin,” he said.

The University of Wisconsin System, including the Baraboo campus, is requiring students to get tested for the coronavirus prior to leaving campus if they decide to travel during break and twice again once they return to campus.

Only one UW-Baraboo student and three staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the UW-Platteville dashboard. The main campus, which is a larger four-year university, has had 500 total cases.