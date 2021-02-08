Baraboo college campus visits more accessible with immersive virtual tour

Prospective students no longer need to travel Baraboo to take a tour featuring 360-degree views of its college campus.

A film crew from EAB YouVisit traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County on Oct. 21 to take pictures documenting life on campus, said Craig Stout, primary recruiter for UW-Platteville’s branch campuses. They stitched the content together to make an immersive virtual tour.

Megan Hinderman, UW-Platteville marketing content strategist, said all three of its campuses -- Platteville, Baraboo and Richland -- now have tours that can be viewed online at any time at uwplatt.edu/visit. Several other schools in the UW System also have used YouVisit.

“We had been talking about offering some sort of virtual option for students for a while, and then with COVID-19, we just had to increase the access for students who no longer felt safe traveling, for families who couldn’t make it to campus and still needed to make that decision about college for the coming year, so we knew we had to get this out there,” Hinderman said.