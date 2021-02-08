Baraboo college campus visits more accessible with immersive virtual tour

Prospective students no longer need to travel Baraboo to take a tour featuring 360-degree views of its college campus.
A film crew from EAB YouVisit traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County on Oct. 21 to take pictures documenting life on campus, said Craig Stout, primary recruiter for UW-Platteville’s branch campuses. They stitched the content together to make an immersive virtual tour.
Megan Hinderman, UW-Platteville marketing content strategist, said all three of its campuses -- Platteville, Baraboo and Richland -- now have tours that can be viewed online at any time at uwplatt.edu/visit. Several other schools in the UW System also have used YouVisit.
“We had been talking about offering some sort of virtual option for students for a while, and then with COVID-19, we just had to increase the access for students who no longer felt safe traveling, for families who couldn’t make it to campus and still needed to make that decision about college for the coming year, so we knew we had to get this out there,” Hinderman said.
She and Stout acknowledged that even without the pandemic, certain barriers might prevent prospective students from being able to visit college campuses, whether that be costs, scheduling difficulties or bad weather. With the new tours, “they can still see and experience what campus potentially could be for them,” Stout said, “so I think it’s just nice to remove those barriers for students.”
The Baraboo college has been offering in-person visits -- with COVID-19 safety measures -- and virtual visits that allowed potential students to meet via Zoom with admissions counselors and other staff, according to campus spokesman John Christensen. Those options will continue to be offered, he said. More information is available at uwplatt.edu/visit.
The new tours feature interactive video elements, messages from faculty and students and 360-degree photos of the campus and surrounding community. Stout said the university’s marketing team wanted to feature “a little bit of everything” from the buildings and grounds.
Despite fewer students than usual on campus because so many classes are currently virtual, Stout said some students participated in the effort by acting like they were using the spaces being photographed. Because of their presence, prospective applicants “can imagine themselves sitting next to those students doing their homework or whatever it was that they were doing,” he said.
Stout noted the camera crew caught one class “in action,” as a faculty member and students worked in a lab.
“It was really interesting,” Hinderman said. “Actual filming and planning went smoothly, but there’s so many details about all of these campuses that we just -- we didn’t want to sell anything short.”
The content can be continuously updated with new photos and videos or eventually switching images out to reflect changes on campus, she said.
“We really hope that it will be a great tool to continue promoting the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, and it’s something we can continue to evolve,” she said.
The YouVisit package for all three campuses cost $17,500 for the initial service plus an annual $47,000 fee, according to UW-Platteville spokesman Paul Erickson. Those costs cover 130 virtual destinations, video embedded into 360-degree photos, interactive elements, regular updates and audio guides in English and Spanish, Erickson noted.
