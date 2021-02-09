Baraboo denies petition to change property from Baraboo School District to Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo School Board on Monday denied a family’s petition to alter the school district’s borders and allow their property to be considered part of the Sauk Prairie School District.

During a public hearing, Shea and Ben Ganser told the board they knew their home in the town of Merrimac was in the Baraboo School District when they bought it in 2017. Now that their oldest son is almost 4, they said they want to be sure he will be able to attend Merrimac Community School — a charter school within the SPSD — when he starts early kindergarten this fall.

They listed some concerns with Baraboo schools, including the longer commute and educational methods. Their son was born with several medical conditions, one of which resulted in a delay in his learning ability and emotional balance, Shea Ganser said.