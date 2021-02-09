Baraboo denies petition to change property from Baraboo School District to Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo School Board on Monday denied a family’s petition to alter the school district’s borders and allow their property to be considered part of the Sauk Prairie School District.
During a public hearing, Shea and Ben Ganser told the board they knew their home in the town of Merrimac was in the Baraboo School District when they bought it in 2017. Now that their oldest son is almost 4, they said they want to be sure he will be able to attend Merrimac Community School — a charter school within the SPSD — when he starts early kindergarten this fall.
They listed some concerns with Baraboo schools, including the longer commute and educational methods. Their son was born with several medical conditions, one of which resulted in a delay in his learning ability and emotional balance, Shea Ganser said.
“Merrimac Community School has a unique learning experience that uses play-based education, project-based learning and multi-age classrooms,” she said. “We feel that this is a curriculum that would allow our children a unique and beneficial learning experience in their formative years, as well as an educational environment that Hank will flourish in, based on the way he learns. We also feel it will provide an environment in which he will feel like he isn’t different or behind other children his age.”
Both parents work in the Merrimac and Sauk Prairie area, have their support system there and are alumni of the Sauk Prairie School District, Ganser said.
Board members unanimously rejected the Gansers’ request, citing reasons including that the couple knew the house was in the Baraboo School District before they bought it and because their property isn’t directly adjacent to the Sauk Prairie district boundary. On two sides, a parcel of land sits between the Gansers’ home and the boundary.
“You’re spot zoning, essentially,” said Sean McNevin, board treasurer.
McNevin said there are more opportunities now under state law for students to switch districts than ever before during his decade on the school board. Between vouchers and changes to open enrollment rules, “you can come and go as you please, whenever you please,” he said. “This just doesn’t seem like a necessary step for us to start modifying borders, and I think that’s why it’s so rarely done.”
Any Wisconsin student in grades 4K-12 can apply to attend a district other than the one in which they reside during regular enrollment periods, though an application can be denied in limited circumstances, according to the state Department of Public Instruction. Students meeting certain criteria are eligible to switch districts outside of the regular open enrollment period.
Ganser said she understands that option, but because approval every year is not guaranteed, “this uncertainty and potential to change education environments would negatively impact our children’s education experience and home life.”
Board President Kevin Vodak noted the fiscal impact granting the petition would have on the district.
“I don’t know if it’s fair to bring to the board’s attention — I mean, there is an obvious elephant in the room and that is the tax consequences of the property shifting from one school district to the other,” he said.
In 2020, the Gansers paid about $1,700 in taxes to the Baraboo district, according to a copy of their tax bill provided to the board. If their property changed districts, their school taxes would shift to Sauk Prairie. Because school funding depends on enrollment numbers and includes per-pupil aid, there also is a budgetary impact to losing a potential student.
But Baraboo would also lose funding if the Gansers open enroll their children out to Sauk Prairie. With each transferred student comes transfer funds. This year, that amount is estimated at just over $8,000 for a regular education student or almost $13,000 for a student with disabilities, according to the DPI. Yvette Updike, the district’s business director, said losing a student through open enrollment also would lose the district up to $10,000 in revenue this school year.
Both affected districts’ boards would have to agree to approve the petition for it to be granted. Sauk Prairie will consider the Gansers’ request in two weeks, Baraboo officials said.
The family can appeal the Baraboo School Board’s decision to the School District Boundary Appeal Board at the DPI, which would conduct a hearing and render a decision by July 1, according to Ellen Weiland, executive administrative assistant for the Baraboo board.
The Baraboo board last considered a boundary reorganization request in 2015, when a family wanted to disconnect from the School District of Reedsburg and connect to Baraboo, Weiland said in an email.
At the time, Baraboo approved the petition and Reedsburg denied it, leading the family to appeal the decision to the DPI, she said. The appeals board overturned Reedsburg’s denial, granting the boundary change.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.