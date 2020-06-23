Baraboo district learning from elementary Summer Academy, staff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If summer Kid Stop helps the Baraboo School District learn how to manage students in person under COVID-19 guidelines, Summer Academy is helping it learn to more effectively deliver virtual classes.

Chris Olson, a principal who leads the elementary summer school program, updated the school board Monday -- via a video conference -- now that Summer Academy is about halfway done. Ten of the 15 courses that were offered this year had enough students enroll to run them.

“Our offerings again were an enrichment flavor throughout,” Olson said. “There’s math, reading, writing integrated throughout. The teachers are really doing a phenomenal job of this, because doing this all virtually is obviously much trickier than in person.”

For the first time ever, the elementary summer courses are entirely virtual, with teachers providing 45-minute daily classes over Google Meet, in addition to virtual office hours, Olson said.

The district offered devices, such as Chromebooks, to each of the 154 students who signed up for classes, but about half of them didn’t need one, he said. Learning packets and materials are available weekly for pickup.