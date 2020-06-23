Baraboo district learning from elementary Summer Academy, staff says

If summer Kid Stop helps the Baraboo School District learn how to manage students in person under COVID-19 guidelines, Summer Academy is helping it learn to more effectively deliver virtual classes.
Chris Olson, a principal who leads the elementary summer school program, updated the school board Monday -- via a video conference -- now that Summer Academy is about halfway done. Ten of the 15 courses that were offered this year had enough students enroll to run them.
“Our offerings again were an enrichment flavor throughout,” Olson said. “There’s math, reading, writing integrated throughout. The teachers are really doing a phenomenal job of this, because doing this all virtually is obviously much trickier than in person.”
For the first time ever, the elementary summer courses are entirely virtual, with teachers providing 45-minute daily classes over Google Meet, in addition to virtual office hours, Olson said.
The district offered devices, such as Chromebooks, to each of the 154 students who signed up for classes, but about half of them didn’t need one, he said. Learning packets and materials are available weekly for pickup.
Teacher Mandy Brice offered the board a glimpse into her instruction as she participated in the meeting from home. She’s teaching “How Is That Made?” for second- and third-graders and “Spanish for Kids” for kindergarteners and first-graders.
“I think it’s pretty fun,” Brice said.
Olson said teachers are leading a more consistent schedule with their classes this summer than some had been under remote learning in spring.
They experienced challenges in getting students to attend classes consistently, providing and receiving timely feedback and helping families fully access materials, he said.
“We’ve worked through and learned a lot, I think, from some of these areas here listed under ‘Challenges,’” Olson said. “Please don’t interpret it as things are falling apart; they’re not. I think when we get to the ‘Highlights’ here, I think there’s a lot that we’re learning as we’re going.”
Highlights of Summer Academy, which ends July 8, include teacher creativity and problem-solving, as well as a focus on enrichment and topics that interest students, Olson said.
In other action Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Recognized graduating senior Justin Ringlestetter’s three years in the district’s Youth Apprenticeship program.
- Heard an update from President Kevin Vodak about field trip refunds. Vodak said activities associated with the district have been fully refunded except for the cancelled band trip that had been planned to New York. The district is waiting to be reimbursed by the tour company for just under $46,000, Vodak said, suggesting the district’s legal counsel may send a letter requesting an update if one isn’t sent in the next couple of days. A parent called in during public comment at the board’s June 8 meeting asking about a refund for the trip.
- Accepted resignations from Jodi Tessen, East Elementary special education teacher; Kyle Jones, Jack Young Middle School social studies teacher; and Aleah Blada, speech and language pathologist.
- Authorized a job posting for a school nurse.
- Approved the hiring, pending background checks, of Morgan Renn, Gordon L. Willson Elementary special education teacher; Julie Cone, East Elementary special education teacher; Jennifer Rathsack, speech and language pathologist; Alexandria Azarian, GLW second-grade teacher; and Kimberly Von Obstfelder, speech and language pathologist.
- Approved extended school year services for one student.
- Authorized the purchase of 400 iPads, cases and licenses, as well as Chromebook storage units and cases, costing a total of $161,500 using CARES Act funds. According to board materials, the district plans to distribute devices to younger students next school year. It already provides devices for older students.
- Met in executive closed session to hear legal counsel from Axley Brynelson LLP.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
