Baraboo district plans to offer free lunches to Baraboo children after coronavirus closes schools
Baraboo district plans to offer free lunches to Baraboo children after coronavirus closes schools

Students wait outside Baraboo High School after school Nov. 13, 2018. The school district announced Saturday its plans to serve free lunches on weekdays to all Baraboo children ages 18 and under starting March 30, while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lunch pick-up will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Al Behrman Elementary School and Baraboo High School.

Baraboo School District announced Saturday its plans to close all schools starting Wednesday, following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, and to offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.

This story will be updated. Updates from the district will be posted to social media and on the district's website at baraboo.k12.wi.us/communications.cfm.

