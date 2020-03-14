Baraboo district plans to offer free lunches to Baraboo children after coronavirus closes schools

Baraboo School District announced Saturday its plans to close all schools starting Wednesday, following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers, and to offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.
This story will be updated. Updates from the district will be posted to social media and on the district's website at baraboo.k12.wi.us/communications.cfm.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
