Baraboo elementary school uses grant to supply daily snacks for students who don't have any

Since December, more than 50 students have benefited daily from the breakfast bars, fruit snacks, popcorn, applesauce and other snacks in the cupboard, Fassbender said. Harbort noted that students are supposed to bring their own snack every day, but not all of them do.

As of November, 1,063 students in the district were eligible for free meals and almost 200 for reduced-price meals, according to Food Service Director Mary Loveless. Together they account for 46% of the district’s 2,756 students.

Data from the state Department of Public Instruction shows more than 50% of GLW students — 178 out of 355 — were eligible for free or reduced-price lunch in 2018.

Katie Gnadt, school psychologist, said teachers can take as many snacks from the cupboard as they need each day for students, whether they usually don’t have a snack or just forgot theirs one day.

“And it’s nice, too, for the teachers because they were previously buying the snacks out of their own pocket, so it’s helpful for both staff and students,” Gnadt said.

To donate Contact Gordon L. Willson Elementary School at 608-355-3925.