Baraboo elementary school uses grant to supply daily snacks for students who don't have any

Teachers often can tell when a student is hungry.
“If they’re not focused — they can’t get done with the task at hand — a lot of times it’s because they’re hungry,” said Kristin Harbort, a second-grade teacher at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School in Baraboo.
With some outside help, Harbort and other staff members at GLW recently established a Community Cupboard, stocking it with nut-free, pre-approved snacks that teachers can give to students who would otherwise go without during snack time.
Inspired by Baraboo High School’s food pantry, the elementary school’s trauma-informed care team — school staff members who look at students’ needs and develop extra supports for those who need them — came up with the idea after discussing the fact that “a lot of kids are hungry,” Harbort said.
Principal Amy Fassbender said Brandon Wegner of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, whose children attend GLW, contacted her for ideas on how the bank could help the school, “and it was a perfect merger of the two.” The bank donated $1,200, which the school used to stock the cupboard in the teachers lounge.
Since December, more than 50 students have benefited daily from the breakfast bars, fruit snacks, popcorn, applesauce and other snacks in the cupboard, Fassbender said. Harbort noted that students are supposed to bring their own snack every day, but not all of them do.
As of November, 1,063 students in the district were eligible for free meals and almost 200 for reduced-price meals, according to Food Service Director Mary Loveless. Together they account for 46% of the district’s 2,756 students.
Data from the state Department of Public Instruction shows more than 50% of GLW students — 178 out of 355 — were eligible for free or reduced-price lunch in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Gnadt, school psychologist, said teachers can take as many snacks from the cupboard as they need each day for students, whether they usually don’t have a snack or just forgot theirs one day.
“And it’s nice, too, for the teachers because they were previously buying the snacks out of their own pocket, so it’s helpful for both staff and students,” Gnadt said.
Fassbender said she expects the grant to sustain the school’s Community Cupboard for about a year. After that, organizers hope other community members and businesses will sponsor it.
“I think that’s the big thing to recognize, is that our teachers — and I think this is district-wide — when they see the kids that need something and we have this natural snack break, they’ve been funding it this whole time, and so it’s wonderful to finally have outside organizations that want to partner with our school,” Fassbender said.
She added that while the district provides breakfast and lunch to all students, there’s a need at each school for additional snacks.
The district hopes to set up similar projects at its other schools, said District Administrator Lori Mueller.
“In order to really support this kind of effort, it really comes down to having the right amount of donations to make sure that we can properly stock a cupboard,” Mueller said.
To donate to GLW’s Community Cupboard, contact the school. Because the snacks need to comply with nutritional standards and accommodate students’ allergies, monetary donations are preferred.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.