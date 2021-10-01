Baraboo entrepreneur to pitch business at UW-Platteville IDEA Hub launch

On Monday, Baraboo entrepreneur Stacy Jax will pitch the gunshot detector alarm she’s been working on for years as the new IDEA Hub celebrates its official launch.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the IDEA Hub 3D Launch will feature “10 promising startups” from Director Maia Patrick Donohue’s first cohort, according to a news release. It will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Platteville Incubator and will be open to the public, both in person and virtually.

“Most events that you go to tend to be stodgy, dull events where you hear lots of people talk and then grab a drink and have to kind of awkwardly find somebody to chat with,” Donohue said in a video about the launch. “This is not going to be that.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to give feedback to the startup teams, including Jax, that could help shape their companies, he said, and they don’t need to have any experience in entrepreneurship to participate. For more information on the IDEA Hub or register to attend its launch, visit ideahubaccelerator.com.