Baraboo families likely able to choose between 'robust' virtual, in-person or hybrid school in fall

The federal funds also will be used to compensate teachers to plan over the summer for virtual learning in the fall, she said.

Mueller said the district is focusing on three principles: the safety of students, staff and the community; collaboration with various partners, from the state level to the local level; and student experience.

McNevin said it will be important to emphasize the difference between remote learning, which was used from April to June, and virtual learning.

“I think that if people feel that what they saw this spring is what they’re going to get this fall, there will be a large disconnect,” he said. “I think we have to sell the notion that the virtual learning has a level and quality of engagement and rigor that is unparalleled compared to what you saw.”

The district will create two committees on which teachers have been invited to serve, Mueller said. One will help the district plan its schools’ reopening using current guidance, while the other -- with county health officials and other community stakeholders -- will manage the district’s response in the event the pandemic gets worse after students return.