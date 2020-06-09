Baraboo families likely able to choose between 'robust' virtual, in-person or hybrid school in fall

Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller unveiled tentative plans Monday for three options that families will likely be able to choose from this fall for their children’s education, ranging from in-person classes with extra safety measures to fully virtual learning.
She told the school board that while guidance will continue to change over the next few months as the coronavirus pandemic continues, district leaders wanted to inform families of their plans -- developed with teacher input -- as soon as possible. Mueller presented a graphic she said would be sent to families via Infinite Campus the next day.
“We don’t want our families going into the summer uncertain of where the School District of Baraboo is and its planning,” Mueller said. “We want to give them confidence that we have this and we also want to share with our families that it’s most likely that there will be some type of choice in the fall about returning to school … Our goal is to have normal school back to normal business as soon as possible with all of our students, and absent of that, these would be the three options.”
The first, named the “New” Normal, entails having students in classrooms but practicing social distancing. The district would implement guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Sauk County Health Department, such as proper sanitization, Mueller said.
Another option would be virtual learning only, where students stay home and participate in classes taught by Baraboo School District teachers online. Mueller emphasized virtual learning differs from remote learning, which the district used this spring. Virtual learning is “more robust,” expects full student participation and requires grading, she said.
The last option is a hybrid of the other two: Students would participate in both face-to-face instruction at school and online instruction.
It’s likely the district will have students in each of the “instructional design models” or that students will participate in all three, Mueller said.
“What we’ve been talking to the staff about is we need to be prepared,” she said. “We feel like we can be prepared to be agile with our instructional delivery next year. We feel like in order to have success as a school district, we need to be ready for all three of these instructional designs.”
School Board Vice President Mike Kohlman said he likes the plan because parents can choose whichever option they’re most comfortable with.
New board member Paul Kujak asked if Baraboo teachers will have to balance online and classroom work simultaneously.
“Is that realistic -- that expectation of our teachers? That they are teaching five, six periods a day and then also teaching online?” he said.
Mueller said the leadership team hasn’t yet decided how to structure teaching duties, but agreed that overtaxing teachers is a concern. One of the things she said the district has learned this spring is the benefit of having teachers work together in teams to teach a class.
Board Treasurer Sean McNevin said Baraboo’s own teachers providing the virtual learning is “paramount” to the program’s success.
“Otherwise, you’re going to lose out to the very glossy, high-powered Wall Street money that already owns the virtual schools that are out there,” McNevin said.
“And they’re calling our families right now,” Mueller said.
She said all three instructional options will include social-emotional supports and mental health services for students provided by the district.
All students will be issued a Chromebook or other device to access online learning. Mueller said the district may use some of its federal coronavirus relief funds -- from the CARES Act -- to purchase more technology. She said something with a touchscreen may be a better tool for kindergartners. Business Director Yvette Updike said she’s expecting the district to receive almost $470,000 in CARES Act funds.
Those lacking reliable internet access at home can get a hotspot from the district. That offering has been costing the district “a couple thousand dollars per month,” Mueller said, which will also be paid for with CARES funds.
The federal funds also will be used to compensate teachers to plan over the summer for virtual learning in the fall, she said.
Mueller said the district is focusing on three principles: the safety of students, staff and the community; collaboration with various partners, from the state level to the local level; and student experience.
McNevin said it will be important to emphasize the difference between remote learning, which was used from April to June, and virtual learning.
“I think that if people feel that what they saw this spring is what they’re going to get this fall, there will be a large disconnect,” he said. “I think we have to sell the notion that the virtual learning has a level and quality of engagement and rigor that is unparalleled compared to what you saw.”
The district will create two committees on which teachers have been invited to serve, Mueller said. One will help the district plan its schools’ reopening using current guidance, while the other -- with county health officials and other community stakeholders -- will manage the district’s response in the event the pandemic gets worse after students return.
The state Department of Public Instruction is not going to provide districts with a template for next school year, which is “one of the hardest things to grapple with,” said Kevin Vodak, the school board president. He said Mueller is trying to work with other local districts, but “that has its own set of challenges.”
“Some prefer to be first rather than best,” Vodak said. “And I think you would rather be best than first. But it’s going to be difficult because it’s not going to be uniform from school district to school district.”
Mueller agreed, adding she would rather see a regional response where superintendents collaborate.
Instead, “I think we’re going to see 400-and-some different approaches to school in the fall,” she said, “and so we want to make sure that as a district, we do our very best ... to give the best student experience.”
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
042920-bara-news-school-09
042920-bara-news-school-11
042920-bara-news-school-board-02
042920-bara-news-school-board-01
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
Remote Baraboo School Board meeting
041620-bara-news-school-board
