Baraboo FFA encourages farmer appreciation at first Flapjacks for Farmers on Saturday

For Randy Roecker, a pancake breakfast honoring farmers is a welcome show of appreciation for laborers who don’t often get thanked for their role in 16% of Wisconsin’s economy.
And the catchy name -- Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends -- doesn’t hurt, said Roecker, a fourth-generation Loganville farmer.
“I think it’s just wonderful, because so many times farmers feel unappreciated that, you know, you just work and work all the time,” Roecker said. “You see the lives that people in town have, and our life is different out here, so it’s just super to feel appreciated again.”
Organized by Baraboo’s Future Farmers of America chapter, Flapjacks for Farmers will provide a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, cheese and milk from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Baraboo High School for $2 per person. FFA adviser Kristina Puntney said the event is meant to “shine a light” on local farmers and thank them for their work, but it’s also open to the general public.
“As a chapter, we decided we really wanted to focus on connecting with our community again and how we can kind of get back out there,” Puntney said.
Puntney said any proceeds will be split between the Baraboo Fire Department for a grain bin rescue device and the Farmer Angel Network, an organization Roecker helped found last summer focused on mental health and bringing resources to farmers.
A group of students suggested the event when they were looking for ways to give back to local farmers, said BHS junior and Baraboo FFA President Hannah Wieczorek.
“A lot of times, what our farmers do is just overlooked,” Wieczorek said. “They put in many hours during the day, and a lot of people don’t realize all the work that gets put in for the food that we eat every day, so I think it’s just really important” to show appreciation.
Wieczorek said FFA members asked local businesses for donations to purchase enough food for 500 people. As the inaugural year for Flapjacks for Farmers, Puntney noted organizers don’t know how many people will attend. Depending on how it goes, she hopes to make it an annual event.
Aside from a meal prepared by FFA alumni, the event also will feature educational games and displays borrowed from the Sauk County Fair to teach attendees about the agriculture industry. Wieczorek said the fire department will be there with a firetruck and Wisconsin FFA officers will make an appearance.
A raffle drawing will award meat to the winners, Puntney said. Two quarters of beef, sponsored by Turner Family Farms near Baraboo, and two halves of hogs, sponsored by her family’s farm, Puntney Show Pigs in Lodi, will be raffled off. For reference, Puntney said any one of those prizes would be enough to fill a freezer.
Raffle tickets will be available Saturday at $20 for five tickets or $5 each. Wieczorek said the FFA alumni group donates raffle proceeds to the Baraboo FFA to help students attend the national convention and other conferences.
Farmer Angel Network
Roecker said he was happy Baraboo students were educating non-farmers about agriculture and that they chose to benefit the Farmer Angel Network, a collaboration of the Sauk County Health Department, the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension, local farmers and other groups.
He knows what it’s like to feel isolated, bearing the pressures of bad weather, crushing debt and milk prices that are too low to even allow producers to break even. After putting millions of dollars into expanding his family farm more than a decade ago, the Great Recession hit “and everything went downhill from there,” he said, leading him to become severely depressed.
“It is so different for a farmer going through depression, because you think you’re losing your family farm, which is a legacy,” Roecker said, using the example of his farm, which his grandfather founded in the 1930s. “And this just plays in your mind like you wouldn’t believe.”
With time, medication and therapy, Roecker said he started to feel better. But the suicide of his neighbor and fellow farmer Leon Statz in 2018 brought him right back to where he was in 2008. The experience led him to find a new calling: helping other farmers who are struggling with the same issues.
He and several others formed the Farmer Angel Network to bring resources, suicide prevention training and other mental health supports to farmers, as well as the people who frequently interact with them, such as cow nutritionists, milk haulers, bankers and feed consultants. He’s hoping if farmers see that he went through similar difficulties and is talking openly about them, they’ll feel more comfortable seeking help.
“When I was going through this (depression), I didn’t want to get off the farm at all, and so what we’re doing is taking the message to farmers,” Roecker said.
Their livelihood largely depends on factors outside of their control, like milk prices, weather, tariffs and trade deals, he said. While the industry has been getting worse for decades, Roecker said the last five years have been particularly difficult.
“This is all added stress that a farmer has that affects your mental health because you’re dealing with all these issues that you can’t control,” he said.
Puntney said those difficulties are why the FFA wanted to let farmers know they’re appreciated.
“We’re just really trying to close the disconnect from farmer to consumer. We’re hopeful that this breakfast will kind of help us accomplish that goal … at the least, it gives people an opportunity to at least think about farmers,” Puntney said. “Because every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.”
