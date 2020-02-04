Baraboo FFA encourages farmer appreciation at first Flapjacks for Farmers on Saturday

A raffle drawing will award meat to the winners, Puntney said. Two quarters of beef, sponsored by Turner Family Farms near Baraboo, and two halves of hogs, sponsored by her family’s farm, Puntney Show Pigs in Lodi, will be raffled off. For reference, Puntney said any one of those prizes would be enough to fill a freezer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raffle tickets will be available Saturday at $20 for five tickets or $5 each. Wieczorek said the FFA alumni group donates raffle proceeds to the Baraboo FFA to help students attend the national convention and other conferences.

Farmer Angel Network

Roecker said he was happy Baraboo students were educating non-farmers about agriculture and that they chose to benefit the Farmer Angel Network, a collaboration of the Sauk County Health Department, the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension, local farmers and other groups.

He knows what it’s like to feel isolated, bearing the pressures of bad weather, crushing debt and milk prices that are too low to even allow producers to break even. After putting millions of dollars into expanding his family farm more than a decade ago, the Great Recession hit “and everything went downhill from there,” he said, leading him to become severely depressed.