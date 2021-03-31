Baraboo FFA raises funds for homeless shelter garden, therapy nonprofit

The second annual Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends breakfast looked very different from the first, but Baraboo High School’s FFA chapter still managed to serve more than 500 meals, drive-thru style, and raised $3,000 for two local nonprofits in the process.
Chapter leaders had originally planned to serve 400 meals during the Feb. 27 event, they told the school board at a recent meeting. After giving out 100 meals in the first half hour, “we looked at each other and were like, uh oh,” they said.
Senior Hannah Wieczorek, chapter president, said proceeds were donated to Baraboo River Equine Assisted Therapies and Baraboo’s new homeless shelter, Pathway Home, each getting $1,500.
Using the funds, the shelter will put in raised garden beds where residents will grow flowers and vegetables for use in cooking their own meals, said Director Cassie Manson. She hopes tending to a garden and providing their own food will help give them a sense of responsibility and community as they work toward more stable housing.
Manson said the garden is part of Pathway Home’s effort to become more eco-friendly and creative in how it helps clients. The shelter also will be using a separate grant to purchase several bicycles, helmets and a bike rack to allow clients to get around town on their own and explore the area, while saving gasoline.
FFA members contacted the shelter to ask how they could help, she said.
“We’re extremely appreciative,” Manson said. “The community has been amazing in what they’ve been willing to offer, and having it be anywhere from high school students that are helping to adults is just amazing.”
Kristina Puntney, Baraboo FFA advisor and agriculture teacher, said chapter members will help tend the garden and, depending on the COVID-19 situation this summer, may give cooking lessons to people staying at the shelter.
She credited her and fellow advisor Marlee Kuhn’s students with planning and operating Flapjacks for Farmers, where they served pancakes, sausage, cheese squares and apple chips.
“It was a really exciting day, and I think that it’s important for Marlee and I to shine the light on our students and let you guys know that these are the kids who planned it,” Puntney said at the board meeting. “… We are the facilitators. They are the ones who do all of the work.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.