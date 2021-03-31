Baraboo FFA raises funds for homeless shelter garden, therapy nonprofit

The second annual Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends breakfast looked very different from the first, but Baraboo High School’s FFA chapter still managed to serve more than 500 meals, drive-thru style, and raised $3,000 for two local nonprofits in the process.

Chapter leaders had originally planned to serve 400 meals during the Feb. 27 event, they told the school board at a recent meeting. After giving out 100 meals in the first half hour, “we looked at each other and were like, uh oh,” they said.

Senior Hannah Wieczorek, chapter president, said proceeds were donated to Baraboo River Equine Assisted Therapies and Baraboo’s new homeless shelter, Pathway Home, each getting $1,500.

Using the funds, the shelter will put in raised garden beds where residents will grow flowers and vegetables for use in cooking their own meals, said Director Cassie Manson. She hopes tending to a garden and providing their own food will help give them a sense of responsibility and community as they work toward more stable housing.

