Baraboo FFA rallies support for dairy industry and helps community during coronavirus pandemic

Wieczorek drew a parallel between students’ efforts to start the Baraboo High School food pantry and the Milk Money Program.

“We started that (the pantry) because we knew people were struggling in our own community and people who are really close to us, and now in a time like this where people are struggling even more, it’s still important to make sure that they’re getting what they need,” she said.

Since last week, the FFA chapter has donated 245 gallons of milk, almost 200 pounds of butter and 200 pounds of cheese curds, according to Bonham. It will send out another round next week with 134 gallons of milk, 110 containers of cottage cheese and 72 pounds of butter.

“It’s easy to tell people I live in the greatest place on earth when you have a community this amazing and supportive!” Bonham wrote in an email.

Of those donations, the Baraboo Food Pantry received 140 gallons of milk, 140 pounds of butter and 70 packages of cheese, said volunteer and board president Dennis Lindsay. The pantry has been able to distribute all of it each week, especially with an increase in the number of people coming to the pantry for food.