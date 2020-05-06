Baraboo FFA rallies support for dairy industry and helps community during coronavirus pandemic

Farmers are facing an uncertain future with hard times compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, but Baraboo’s FFA hopes to rally support for the dairy industry, helping both ag workers and neighbors in need.
Kristina Puntney, Baraboo High School ag teacher and FFA advisor, said the Milk Money Program has sold more than 200 “Support dairy” signs at $10 each -- raising roughly $2,000 -- and has received about $5,000 in donations so far. The FFA uses the funds to purchase dairy products from local suppliers, which it then donates to community organizations like the Baraboo Food Pantry, the Boys & Girls Club and the children’s museum.
“There’s a lot of turbulence going on in the agricultural world, just with commodity prices, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of challenges in the industry,” Puntney said. “So we are just trying to find ways to support our local farmers."
Dairy farm equipment supplier Central Ag Supply, with an office in Baraboo, has several customers who are being asked to decrease milk production, forcing some to dump their product and lose income. Mikala Turner, who designs robotic milking facilities and milking parlors for the company, said she wanted to do something to help them so she contacted Puntney and Baraboo’s middle school FFA advisor Marlee Bonham about working together on the Milk Money Program.
“I think it’s important that people do see that farmers are having a hard time right now,” Turner said, “and this is a way to help them by purchasing their products.”
Turner said many people don’t know where their food comes from -- other than the grocery store where they bought it -- which makes the initiative particularly important.
“When (farmers are) used to having a consistent income and then all of a sudden it is diminishing, that raises some concerns on how their future is going to look,” she said. With the community helping out and putting up signs, “farmers get a sense of support.”
Seventeen-year-old Hannah Wieczorek, president of the Baraboo FFA chapter, wanted to be part of the program even though students aren’t allowed to conduct FFA business in public during the health crisis. She said members are doing what they can to promote it on social media.
Wieczorek drew a parallel between students’ efforts to start the Baraboo High School food pantry and the Milk Money Program.
“We started that (the pantry) because we knew people were struggling in our own community and people who are really close to us, and now in a time like this where people are struggling even more, it’s still important to make sure that they’re getting what they need,” she said.
Since last week, the FFA chapter has donated 245 gallons of milk, almost 200 pounds of butter and 200 pounds of cheese curds, according to Bonham. It will send out another round next week with 134 gallons of milk, 110 containers of cottage cheese and 72 pounds of butter.
“It’s easy to tell people I live in the greatest place on earth when you have a community this amazing and supportive!” Bonham wrote in an email.
Of those donations, the Baraboo Food Pantry received 140 gallons of milk, 140 pounds of butter and 70 packages of cheese, said volunteer and board president Dennis Lindsay. The pantry has been able to distribute all of it each week, especially with an increase in the number of people coming to the pantry for food.
“It’s huge,” Lindsay said of what the donation means to the pantry. “Everybody comes through the pantry. If we don’t have it on hand, we buy it, we give them a voucher for a gallon of milk and a dozen eggs each week, so now we’ve got somebody else helping us supply that.”
Central Ag co-owner Randy Neuman said Milk Money started as a five-week program in April but if donations continue, so will the program.
“As we get more donations, we may expand who we are reaching out to at this point,” Neuman said. “I’m sure there are more people and places in need of some good, nutritious dairy products.”
To purchase a yard sign, visit the Baraboo School District’s FFA page at www.baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/high/athletics-activities/baraboo-ffa.cfm and follow the link at the right. Signs must be pre-paid via a check, made payable to Baraboo FFA with "yard sign" in the memo field, and sent to Baraboo School District, 423 Linn St., Baraboo WI 53913.
To donate or for more information, email Puntney at barabooffa@barabooschools.net.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.