Baraboo High School ag department seeking to get chickens

Baraboo High School’s agriculture department may be getting chickens, pending permit approval from the city.

Kristina Puntney, BHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, got unanimous approval from the district’s buildings and grounds committee Monday to purchase a small chicken coop and set it up near the school’s greenhouse.

“I want a chicken coop because it’s great hands-on experience for the kids,” Puntney said, noting that many students have never handled farm animals.

She said the school can get a permit from the city of Baraboo for five chickens and potentially more in the future, but first she needed district approval.

“It’s kind of a ‘which comes first’ kind of question,” said Chairman Mike Kohlman, earning laughter from the committee.

The coop itself will cost between $300-$1,200, depending on size, Puntney said. She plans to pay for it with Carl Perkins federal grant money already awarded to the district, the ag program budget and potentially other grants. She said the program budget would be able to cover ongoing operational costs.

Dan O’Brien, director of building and grounds, said the coop will need its own dedicated power for lights and heat in the winter.