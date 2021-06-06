Baraboo High School club resumes suicide prevention efforts with second annual 5K

“This is one that especially Sierra and Katie both are like, ‘We don’t want this to die out. We think this was more important than just a one-year thing.’ So, they’ve been really helpful,” Langkamp said.

They’ve passed the baton to three current students: Emma Fluette, 17, Autumn Winecke, 17, and Taylor Dobush, 16, who helped organize the event and register participants. All three said this was their first year in the Bandana Project.

“Suicide has affected us directly,” Winecke said of why they wanted to get involved.

Fluette agreed, adding, “we really want to help everybody else out so it doesn’t affect anybody else anymore.”

The event raised almost $500, which the student organization will use to print resource cards to be given to students who need help and to purchase bandanas that students can tie to their backpacks to show they are available to offer support or resources on mental health.

“If you’re struggling, reach out,” the students said.

Gem City Saloon & Eatery donated prizes, Minuteman Press donated posters and Kwik Trip donated bananas and water for the 5K participants, they said.