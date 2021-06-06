Baraboo High School club resumes suicide prevention efforts with second annual 5K

Baraboo High School’s Bandana Project made it through the coronavirus pandemic and held its second run/walk over the weekend to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.
Thirty-three people assembled in front of the school Saturday morning to participate in the 5K, about twice as many as participated in the club’s first run/walk in 2019, said BHS Activities Director Jim Langkamp. After not being able to hold it last year, this was “almost like starting fresh,” he told the crowd.
“This is great to have a really nice turnout,” Langkamp said.
Former students Sierra Weiland and Katie Kargel started the school’s chapter of the Bandana Project — a suicide prevention and mental health awareness movement with its roots in the University of Wisconsin-Madison — in the 2018-19 school year. Though they’ve both graduated, Langkamp said they have been helpful in keeping the club going after their tenure.
“This is one that especially Sierra and Katie both are like, ‘We don’t want this to die out. We think this was more important than just a one-year thing.’ So, they’ve been really helpful,” Langkamp said.
They’ve passed the baton to three current students: Emma Fluette, 17, Autumn Winecke, 17, and Taylor Dobush, 16, who helped organize the event and register participants. All three said this was their first year in the Bandana Project.
“Suicide has affected us directly,” Winecke said of why they wanted to get involved.
Fluette agreed, adding, “we really want to help everybody else out so it doesn’t affect anybody else anymore.”
The event raised almost $500, which the student organization will use to print resource cards to be given to students who need help and to purchase bandanas that students can tie to their backpacks to show they are available to offer support or resources on mental health.
“If you’re struggling, reach out,” the students said.
Gem City Saloon & Eatery donated prizes, Minuteman Press donated posters and Kwik Trip donated bananas and water for the 5K participants, they said.
School counselor Ann Renn also helped organize the run/walk, Langkamp said.
“It’s a really great cause, and it was a great cause two years ago when we started this and even more so now with the pandemic,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.