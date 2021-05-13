Baraboo High School debuts virtual musical 'Study Hall Stories' Friday

The disappointment of practicing for months only to have Baraboo High School’s musical canceled the day before its scheduled premiere remains fresh in the minds of its cast and director, one of the reasons Amanda Lang worked to ensure an alternative this year.

“I really wanted to do something with the kids,” Lang said. “It was hard enough last year. I didn’t think two years in a row of missing out was OK.”

Maylee Elliott was supposed to perform in “Freaky Friday” over the weekend of March 13, 2020. Instead, she and her fellow cast members got in one dress rehearsal at the historic Al. Ringling Theatre, each bringing two people to sit in the audience, the day before schools -- and opening weekend -- shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all really just torn up by it, especially because we had put our heart and souls into this production. … There was a lot of depth to this musical. And we had busted our butts over it, and all the sudden it was taken away from us,” Elliott said.

Now a senior, Elliott said she’s grateful for Lang’s and others’ efforts to make a musical possible this year.