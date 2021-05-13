Baraboo High School debuts virtual musical 'Study Hall Stories' Friday

The disappointment of practicing for months only to have Baraboo High School’s musical canceled the day before its scheduled premiere remains fresh in the minds of its cast and director, one of the reasons Amanda Lang worked to ensure an alternative this year.
“I really wanted to do something with the kids,” Lang said. “It was hard enough last year. I didn’t think two years in a row of missing out was OK.”
Maylee Elliott was supposed to perform in “Freaky Friday” over the weekend of March 13, 2020. Instead, she and her fellow cast members got in one dress rehearsal at the historic Al. Ringling Theatre, each bringing two people to sit in the audience, the day before schools -- and opening weekend -- shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were all really just torn up by it, especially because we had put our heart and souls into this production. … There was a lot of depth to this musical. And we had busted our butts over it, and all the sudden it was taken away from us,” Elliott said.
Now a senior, Elliott said she’s grateful for Lang’s and others’ efforts to make a musical possible this year.
Lang, in her eighth and final year directing BHS’ musical, said she strove for an idea that would have a “theater feel,” different from a virtual concert, but still be safe and follow CDC guidelines. She didn’t want the actors to wear masks because “part of the joy of theater is seeing facial expressions,” so she decided on a classroom setting where students could be seated a safe distance apart. She compiled a list of songs sung by high school-aged characters, and her husband came up with the title: “Study Hall Stories.”
Using songs from musicals including “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hanson,” “Grease,” “School of Rock” and “High School Musical,” Lang arranged a narrative that allowed each character a moment to tell their own story, like a “day in the life of high schoolers,” she said.
She enlisted the help of John Baker of Baker Staging to professionally record the audio, performed in the band room because it was large enough to provide the 12-foot spacing required for singing, and Jed Strobel of Strobel Entertainment to do the videography, filmed over the course of a full day at the high school.
“There’s nothing that can replace two weeks in the Al. -- we are so lucky to have such a beautiful space -- so I knew I couldn’t replicate that and they weren’t going to get that, so I wanted to do something that felt special in a completely different way,” she said.
Though Lang didn’t know it at the time, she had brought together three Baraboo alumni, between herself, Baker and Strobel: “Three Baraboo kids who all went through music and theater have now come back,” she said. “We didn’t graduate together -- we’re all different ages -- but we sort of used all of our professional skills to make this thing, and I thought that was kind of a cool, full-circle moment.”
“John and Jed did such an amazing job taking my crazy idea and making it into something really cool,” Lang said. “And we have something to put out, which I think is the most important thing, that the year wasn’t missed and that, you know, they (students) still got something to put their stamp on.”
The final product, a 49-minute video, will debut on the Baraboo School District’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OnwardBSD, at 6 p.m. Friday and remain available through May 24. Though free to watch, it will include a PayPal donation link because the theater program is self-funded and lost out on most of the usual sales last year, Lang said.
“If people have the ability, it would be really wonderful to donate just so we can keep the theater alive and thriving in the high school,” she said.
Senior Teagan Londo plays the “theater nerd” -- “so very true to life,” she said.
“This year it was so interesting, because Amanda did such an amazing job making a cohesive story through an online medium, and getting to actually sing and do what little performances we could this year was … such a blessing after almost a year of no performing,” Londo said.
She and Elliott were two of 12 total cast members, a big change due to COVID-19, compared to at least 40 last year, Elliott said. The production also lacks the usual orchestra and backstage crew.
“It was a difficult and different process, for sure,” Elliott said, “but it was well worth it to still be able to put something out there, to still be able to perform and put on a show for people. It’s just so rewarding, and I’m glad that we could do it.”
Elliott played “Kendra,” the mean girl with “a finger in everyone’s pie,” as she described it. With Elliott’s younger sister playing a character on a date with Kendra’s crush, she said they were the only cast members who could get close to each other during filming.
This year has been difficult for the cast as choir and band students, Elliott said, because they haven’t been able to sing in choir or express themselves creatively as they usually would.
Elliott said she feels very lucky to have been able to have a musical this year and be involved in the production. Even though she misses the Al’s “big, beautiful stage,” she said she wants to keep her family, her classmates and her community safe.
“It was really everything I could ask for, considering the conditions, for a senior year send-off,” Elliott said.
