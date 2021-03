Baraboo High School planning full outdoor graduation ceremony in May

Baraboo High School’s Class of 2021 has had to deal with hurdles all year, but administrators are aiming to end the experience smoothly with a full in-person outdoor graduation ceremony on May 28.

Principal Glenn Bildsten said Monday that the school stadium can safely fit all graduates and up to four guests each, socially distanced.

“We’re really excited about this planning and are going to start to just hope for really beautiful weather on that night,” Bildsten told the school board.

In case the weather doesn’t cooperate, organizers are developing a backup plan that would split graduates between two separate ceremonies in the BHS gymnasium to allow for distancing, he said. Each student would only be allowed two guests if the event is driven indoors.

Jon Baker of Baker Staging and Entertainment Services will provide the audio equipment to project sound across the stadium, Bildsten said.

Last year, BHS held six abbreviated outdoor ceremonies in late July and prepared a full virtual version.