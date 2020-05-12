Baraboo High School starts planning for July 31 virtual graduation ceremony

Baraboo High School’s Class of 2020 will likely cap an unusual final semester marked by social distancing and remote learning with a virtual graduation ceremony in late July.
At a school board meeting Monday, Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller said school leaders have been considering potential graduation scenarios with guidance from the Sauk County Health Department, including the possibility of an in-person event. However, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services on Thursday recommended schools postpone or cancel all in-person ceremonies this spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mueller said a DHS representative noted during a statewide meeting that districts could legally still choose to hold an in-person ceremony, “but ethically we should not, as leaders of the community and thinking about the safety of individuals in our community.” State health officials recommend graduates be honored in a way that doesn’t include physical contact.
She asked the board to approve July 31 as the date for at least a virtual ceremony. The district would decide by early July whether the event can include an in-person component.
“We’d want to be team players on that with the rest of our neighboring districts and try to do something -- we’re trying to give hope, I guess, to our families that there be something that we can do,” Mueller said.
The board unanimously approved the date, which administrators said was as late into the summer as possible without being too late for most graduates to participate. Baraboo’s Class of 2020 totals 252 students, according to BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten.
At least two seniors will be disappointed if they don’t get to end their high school careers with the traditional fanfare.
“I just feel like it’s something you look forward to, and if it’s online, it’s just not the same,” said Carly Moon, who was helping to distribute Baraboo Class of 2020 yard signs Tuesday outside the high school. She said handing out signs was fun because it let her see her classmates.
Andy Moon, her father, of Baraboo Tent & Awning, donated enough signs for every senior to get one, Mueller said.
Senior Tori Bratland would prefer an in-person ceremony. He said he also doesn’t like the uncertainty of what to expect.
“I was really looking forward to graduation,” he said. “You know, to celebrate with all of my friends that we made it through 12 years worth of schooling and that we’re finally getting our diplomas. Since now this is kind of getting ripped away from us, it’s kind of like really upsetting.”
“It’s kind of hard not having those last goodbyes to your friends or also to the teachers that have been there to push you, which is really sad,” Bratland said.
Mueller said the district wants to work with community partners to plan a “very robust” virtual ceremony.
Bildsten, participating from home via video conference, told the school board that the graduation planning team is committed to holding an in-person reception for the Class of 2020 “in as grand a way as we can” whenever restrictions are lifted and large gatherings are safe.
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo High graduation supporters
Carly Moon
Principal and mascot
Principal Glenn Bildsten
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, sings
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.