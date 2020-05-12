Baraboo High School starts planning for July 31 virtual graduation ceremony

The board unanimously approved the date, which administrators said was as late into the summer as possible without being too late for most graduates to participate. Baraboo’s Class of 2020 totals 252 students, according to BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten.

At least two seniors will be disappointed if they don’t get to end their high school careers with the traditional fanfare.

“I just feel like it’s something you look forward to, and if it’s online, it’s just not the same,” said Carly Moon, who was helping to distribute Baraboo Class of 2020 yard signs Tuesday outside the high school. She said handing out signs was fun because it let her see her classmates.

Andy Moon, her father, of Baraboo Tent & Awning, donated enough signs for every senior to get one, Mueller said.

Senior Tori Bratland would prefer an in-person ceremony. He said he also doesn’t like the uncertainty of what to expect.

“I was really looking forward to graduation,” he said. “You know, to celebrate with all of my friends that we made it through 12 years worth of schooling and that we’re finally getting our diplomas. Since now this is kind of getting ripped away from us, it’s kind of like really upsetting.”