Baraboo High School students' memorials moved

Baraboo High School officials have moved memorials placed on lockers in honor of the two students who died in a crash less than two weeks ago because they could “re-traumatize” students and staff, the district said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
At least some students are unhappy with the decision.
“I just feel really disrespected by the school. It just hurts, because we want them to be remembered,” said Jordan Fleischmann, a senior who was friends with Faith Woods. He said “a lot of people,” including himself, had memorials that were taken down.
The district statement attributed to Superintendent Rainey Briggs and BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten said the memorials were relocated to the school’s student services area “to prevent the potential for re-traumatizing students and staff,” based on best practices set by the U.S. Department of Education and “confirmed by local family counseling organizations” that are providing support in the aftermath of the crash.
“The memorials are an important part of the grieving and learning process, and will remain in BHS’s Student Services area until the end of the week (Nov. 12) before they are given to the families,” the statement said.
Associate Principal Brian Visger said Thursday morning that students already took home their memorials, so none remained in student services.
Woods and Adlai Estes, both 17-year-old seniors at BHS, died from their injuries in the crash Oct. 29. They were passengers of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by former student Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo when the vehicle swerved off the road and struck a tree, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old female from Baraboo and 21-year-old Roy S. Goodbear of Madison, were injured.
The school has moved memorials in prior years, according to the statement.
It said school and district employees are working with the victims’ families and friends to create a permanent memorial on school grounds for those who died.
“We choose always to celebrate the positive impact these students had on their families, friends and this community,” the statement said.
Fleischmann wasn’t convinced by the district’s explanation, and said a permanent memorial would be “the bare minimum” the school should do.
“I think if it would traumatize anyone, it would be the people that put them up, because we were the closest with her (Woods) and they’re just re-traumatizing us by taking it down,” he said.
He said he and several other students were suspended for putting sticky notes on lockers that said “LLA” and “LLF,” meaning “long live Faith” and “long live Adlai.”
“I wish the memorials could stay because we all came together as a community to put those up,” he said.
The release also listed resources that anyone needing help can use:
- Sauk County Crisis Line: 1-800-533-5692
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOPELINE to 741741
- National Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-442-HOPE (4673)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
This story may be updated.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.