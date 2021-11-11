Baraboo High School students' memorials moved

Baraboo High School officials have moved memorials placed on lockers in honor of the two students who died in a crash less than two weeks ago because they could “re-traumatize” students and staff, the district said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

At least some students are unhappy with the decision.

“I just feel really disrespected by the school. It just hurts, because we want them to be remembered,” said Jordan Fleischmann, a senior who was friends with Faith Woods. He said “a lot of people,” including himself, had memorials that were taken down.

The district statement attributed to Superintendent Rainey Briggs and BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten said the memorials were relocated to the school’s student services area “to prevent the potential for re-traumatizing students and staff,” based on best practices set by the U.S. Department of Education and “confirmed by local family counseling organizations” that are providing support in the aftermath of the crash.

“The memorials are an important part of the grieving and learning process, and will remain in BHS’s Student Services area until the end of the week (Nov. 12) before they are given to the families,” the statement said.