Baraboo High School students take leadership roles to continue Food for Kidz drive

The students may be new to leading the charge on Food for Kidz, but momentum has been building over the last two years, bringing more donors and volunteers eager to take part in the community food packaging event, according to organizers.
Baraboo High School junior Mattie Letendre, vice president of the school’s Interact Club, and senior Marie Fadeyeva said they were excited to spearhead the third annual event, planned for April 4. At the event, volunteers create an assembly line to weigh food into bags, seal them and package them into boxes that get sent to areas in need.
“I thought it was an amazing experience to have, especially as a young person, because it really shifts your perspective when you’re part of something bigger than yourself,” Fadeyeva said of volunteering last year. “It makes you feel very empowered.”
But before they can focus on recruiting volunteers, they need to raise $10,000. That money goes to the Minnesota-based Food for Kidz nonprofit organization in exchange for all of the supplies, equipment and food needed to conduct the event.
Club members are halfway to their fundraising goal, organizers said. They’ve been contacting businesses since October, asking for donations, volunteers or both.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’re hopeful,” Fadeyeva said.
A number of new businesses are participating this year “and that’s really exciting,” said Interact Club adviser Heather Wood. She noted Food for Kidz, organized through a partnership between the Interact Club and the Baraboo Rotary Club, is only possible because of support from the Rotary Club, the school and the overall community.
“It’s a huge community event and a big partnership,” Wood said.
“We rely on the businesses, we rely on the local leaders, we rely on just the people who care, and they’re the ones who really make it happen,” Fadeyeva added.
The club also held a Culver’s fundraiser a few weeks ago -- netting $730 -- and will have two more “share nights,” where a portion of the businesses’ proceeds are donated to Food for Kidz, in the coming months. One will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Ranch in Baraboo, and the other from 3:45 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Knuckleheads in Wisconsin Dells.
Donors can write checks to the Baraboo Interact Club and mail them to BHS, Baraboo Interact Club, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, WI 53913, or email Wood at hwood@barabooschools.net.
So far, organizers estimate they have about 50 volunteers, but they need more than 200 to work hour-and-a-half shifts. Letendre said they’re looking for all types of volunteers, no younger than 6 years old: from community members, students and local groups to businesses.
Last year, so many people came to volunteer, they had to turn some away.
Both students have previously participated as volunteers. Letendre said seeing the effort and its results pushed her to take charge this year.
“The environment is just super high energy. You’ve got a lot of purpose going on,” Letendre said, noting that the event includes a DJ playing music and a refreshment table for volunteers after their shift.
“You get to see the tangible results of what you’re contributing. You see the boxes getting packaged, you see them loaded up onto the truck. The meals get shipped that same day, so I think that it differs from other food or fundraising events,” she said.
Volunteers packaged more than 80,000 meals last year, which were shipped to Puerto Rico, Haiti, Honduras and, for hurricane relief, Texas and North Carolina, according to organizers. They’re hoping to reach 70,000 meals this year.
Some meals were sent to the Baraboo Food Pantry as well, Wood said. Food for Kidz this year also will include a food drive for volunteers to donate to the local food pantry.
“It’s a couple hours that makes a huge difference in not just our community, not just our state, not the United States alone, but also globally,” Wood said.
