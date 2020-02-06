Baraboo High School students take leadership roles to continue Food for Kidz drive

Club members are halfway to their fundraising goal, organizers said. They’ve been contacting businesses since October, asking for donations, volunteers or both.

“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’re hopeful,” Fadeyeva said.

A number of new businesses are participating this year “and that’s really exciting,” said Interact Club adviser Heather Wood. She noted Food for Kidz, organized through a partnership between the Interact Club and the Baraboo Rotary Club, is only possible because of support from the Rotary Club, the school and the overall community.

“It’s a huge community event and a big partnership,” Wood said.

“We rely on the businesses, we rely on the local leaders, we rely on just the people who care, and they’re the ones who really make it happen,” Fadeyeva added.

The club also held a Culver’s fundraiser a few weeks ago -- netting $730 -- and will have two more “share nights,” where a portion of the businesses’ proceeds are donated to Food for Kidz, in the coming months. One will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Ranch in Baraboo, and the other from 3:45 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Knuckleheads in Wisconsin Dells.