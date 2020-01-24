Baraboo High School track to be resurfaced with new material this summer for $136K

Baraboo High School will get a fresh surface on its track this summer, a maintenance project but at roughly twice the expected cost.
The district had planned to put a new latex surface on top of the existing one this year, including it in its maintenance budget, given that the synthetic latex track, which was redone in the summer of 2012, was supposed to last eight to 10 years, said District Administrator Lori Mueller.
But Mike Kohlman, Baraboo School Board member and chairman of the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee, said when the district started working with vendors to estimate a cost, they said the latex surface was becoming “unglued” from the asphalt below it, which means runners would eventually be able to feel it slide beneath them even if a new layer was added on top.
“We’re going to run on it this spring, but we’re reaching the point where if we ran on it two more years, it might be a problem,” Kohlman said. “Right now, for the past eight years, our track has been considered one of the best places to run. ... If we waited essentially two more years, that probably wouldn’t be true anymore.”
The school board unanimously accepted a bid Jan. 13 from Upper Midwest Athletic Construction of Andover, Minnesota, to remove the existing surface and replace it with polyurethane -- another synthetic material -- for $135,790.
Coming from the operational maintenance budget, the cost will be split between two fiscal years, with half this year and half next. Business manager Yvette Updike said the project won’t displace any others.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a letter from Fisher Tracks Inc. of Iowa to the district, latex track surfaces have “fallen out of favor” in the marketplace for several reasons, including a shorter average life expectancy and the potential for bubbling and delamination when another layer is added.
“Latex doesn’t breathe, so when moisture comes up from the ground, it can cause this delamination that we’re seeing,” Kohlman said. “We’ve got to scrape off the old latex and lay down a new surface, which is going to be more expensive.”
Though a latex track used to cost roughly half the price of a polyurethane track, the cost difference today is closer to 20%, according to Fisher Tracks.
Kohlman noted the polyurethane probably will need a new layer in 10 years, a cost of about $70,000 in today’s dollars, but it won’t need to be stripped and replaced until it reaches the 20-year mark.
He said he doesn’t know why latex was chosen for the track eight years ago, as it predates his service on the school board. At the time, the district had contracted with Stevens Point-based civil engineering firm Point of Beginning as part of a larger project, including work on the football field and track.
Board Treasurer Sean McNevin, who was on the board in 2012, said the district didn’t select the track material then.
“We were never presented with a good, better, best option on the track,” McNevin said. “Part of it is you don’t know what you don’t know, and now you investigate this time.”
Upper Midwest offered the lowest cost among the three companies that bid, Kohlman said.
District leaders don’t expect the project to interfere with students’ use of the track. Work will start after the spring track season and wrap up before the next school year.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.