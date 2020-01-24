Baraboo High School track to be resurfaced with new material this summer for $136K

Coming from the operational maintenance budget, the cost will be split between two fiscal years, with half this year and half next. Business manager Yvette Updike said the project won’t displace any others.

According to a letter from Fisher Tracks Inc. of Iowa to the district, latex track surfaces have “fallen out of favor” in the marketplace for several reasons, including a shorter average life expectancy and the potential for bubbling and delamination when another layer is added.

“Latex doesn’t breathe, so when moisture comes up from the ground, it can cause this delamination that we’re seeing,” Kohlman said. “We’ve got to scrape off the old latex and lay down a new surface, which is going to be more expensive.”

Though a latex track used to cost roughly half the price of a polyurethane track, the cost difference today is closer to 20%, according to Fisher Tracks.

Kohlman noted the polyurethane probably will need a new layer in 10 years, a cost of about $70,000 in today’s dollars, but it won’t need to be stripped and replaced until it reaches the 20-year mark.