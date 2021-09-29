Baraboo homecoming parade, assembly, dance return this week

Baraboo High School’s homecoming traditions are back this year, complete with a school assembly and parade Friday and dance Saturday.
Last year, the school didn’t have any of those three traditional homecoming events due to COVID-19, and what it could have -- Powder Puff football -- was limited by bad weather, said Jamie Collins, a world language teacher and co-advisor of the BHS student council. She and co-advisor Katie Kleist have been organizing homecoming for about five years.
“We’re trying really hard to provide some great opportunities for the kids to have fun and show school spirit and bring our community together because we weren’t able to do most of this last year,” Collins said.
It started with Powder Buff on Sunday, Collins’ favorite part of homecoming week.
“That was really fun,” she said. “There was an upset with sophomores beating the seniors” before they lost to the juniors.
Juniors also won Powder Puff on Monday, “so I think the seniors are going to be trying really hard” to earn points through the other homecoming activities this week, including dress-up days, assembly games and float building, she said.
The traditions continued Wednesday with the annual Great Steak Feed at Pierce’s Express Market in Baraboo. Activities Director Jim Langkamp said the fundraiser usually raises between $10,000 to $15,000 for BHS athletic programs, funding needs that aren’t covered in their budgets, such as track hurdles, gymnastics mats and a football end zone camera last year. All sports teams are involved and provide workers for the eight-hour Steak Feed, he said.
Parade
Students will work on their floats Friday morning for the parade starting later that day at 3:30 p.m. at BHS, Collins said. The parade route heads south on Park Street, turns east on 3rd Avenue, north on Oak Street and then west on 4th Avenue. She said there are about 30 entries in the parade, including floats for each BHS class, other clubs, activities and fall sports teams.
Though they have enough volunteer convertible drivers this year, Collins said organizers usually need help finding more, along with additional locations for float building. She encouraged anyone interested in helping next year to contact her at jcollins@barabooschools.net or Liz Crammond at lcrammond@barabooschools.net.
She said the student council appreciates the help offered by community members, parents, staff, the city and local businesses for homecoming week, through sponsorships, volunteer time and equipment.
“We want to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to promoting our community and school spirit,” she said in an email. “We have an outstanding group of student leaders who look up to you, appreciate you, and look to emulate your service.
Homecoming Dance
BHS hasn’t hosted a dance since the Blue and Gold Dance in February 2020, prior to COVID-19 shutting schools down, Collins said. It hasn’t had one for homecoming since 2019.
Science teacher and Key Club advisor Steve Hess is overseeing this year’s Homecoming Dance preparations. He said it will be an hour and a half shorter than usual, going from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and may be held outside the school near the concession stand if the weather cooperates. The Key Club, which is affiliated with Kiwanis, runs the dance.
“I think the kiddos are excited to get back into dances and I think there’s some uncertainty because some kids have never been to one,” Hess said, adding that usually just freshmen are nervous about it. “Well, this year we’ve got freshmen and sophomores who are a little nervous about their first high school dance.
“We try to make it as positive and as good an experience as we can,” he said. He’s expecting more than 15 chaperones to help out, which is “key to making sure it’s a fun night.”
If it rains -- and the forecast suggests it might -- the dance will be held in the BHS commons and masks will be required, in accordance with the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s pretty either way,” Hess said. “It’s going to be a wonderful dance either way.”
He said he’s excited, particularly for the senior class.
“I really am happy the seniors are going to get to have a homecoming dance because I hate to have them miss out on that in their high school career,” Hess said.
Community events
Baraboo High School isn’t the only one celebrating Baraboo homecoming week. The Al. Ringling Theatre decided this year to host some special homecoming events, said Rebecca Powell, who serves on the theater’s board.
“It’s going to be a really busy weekend but really fun weekend and really open to the community and open to the public,” Powell said. “Lots of free events for homecoming weekend.”
The movie “E.T.” will show for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, as will “Shrek” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Anyone not attending the football game on Friday can come to the theater to watch “Alien” starting at 7 p.m., though tickets are required at a charge, according to the theater website. They will be the first movies at the Al. since 2019, according to its director.
Students can take their homecoming pictures on stage from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at no cost, but Powell said tickets are required due to the limited time between events. They are available at info@alringling.org or by calling 608-356-8864.
There also will be free tours of the historic theater at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday, which require tickets.
Jugglers and yo-yo artists will display their skills on stage from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the grand opening for the Baraboo Children’s Museum's new yo-yo exhibit. Tickets cost $5 per adult and free for children with a paying adult.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.