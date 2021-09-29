Baraboo homecoming parade, assembly, dance return this week

“We want to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to promoting our community and school spirit,” she said in an email. “We have an outstanding group of student leaders who look up to you, appreciate you, and look to emulate your service.

Homecoming Dance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BHS hasn’t hosted a dance since the Blue and Gold Dance in February 2020, prior to COVID-19 shutting schools down, Collins said. It hasn’t had one for homecoming since 2019.

Science teacher and Key Club advisor Steve Hess is overseeing this year’s Homecoming Dance preparations. He said it will be an hour and a half shorter than usual, going from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and may be held outside the school near the concession stand if the weather cooperates. The Key Club, which is affiliated with Kiwanis, runs the dance.

“I think the kiddos are excited to get back into dances and I think there’s some uncertainty because some kids have never been to one,” Hess said, adding that usually just freshmen are nervous about it. “Well, this year we’ve got freshmen and sophomores who are a little nervous about their first high school dance.