Baraboo implements 'pass/no pass' grading system for students in high school courses

The Baraboo School District will grade students in high school courses this semester on a “pass/no pass” system which will not impact their grade point averages.
District Administrator Lori Mueller informed families of the change in a letter Tuesday, stating that not all students have equal access to resources or the internet without the “equalizing force of the school-building and its services.”
“The goal is to provide our students and families with the greatest amount of consideration and flexibility during the closure while also advancing learning and reducing set-backs that may otherwise occur if we were to continue our regular grading systems,” the letter stated.
Remote learning remains optional for all students, though administrators have said the district will contact the families of those who don’t engage with the provided learning materials in order to offer additional help if needed.
The new grading system applies to high school and middle school students who are taking high school courses. Other students will get “regular feedback” on their work from teachers, according to the letter.
Other Badger Conference high schools, including Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, are implementing similar grading systems, the letter stated. Portage Community School District announced its adoption of a pass/fail system on Monday, though Portage high schoolers are required to participate in remote coursework.
According to Director of Teaching & Learning Nicholas Karls, who replied to questions by email Wednesday, about 1,900 students — roughly two-thirds of the total student body — have engaged in remote learning activities since Monday, when teachers started posting class-specific content online. The district is tracking participation through an online form students are asked to fill out each day.
Baraboo administrators chose a pass/no pass model rather than pass/fail, because “as a district, at this time, we do not view students as failing a course if they are unable to successfully access teaching and learning,” Karls wrote.
Passing means a student has “attained a beginning level of mastery of the standards associated with the class” and will earn the student credit for that course, according to the letter. It notes that most students have likely already demonstrated the knowledge or skills required to pass. Karls said teachers can offer passing grades based on a student’s work from before schools closed on March 16.
Karls said the new system won’t impact graduation requirements, which are based on credits. However, not passing a course would mean the student doesn’t receive credit for that course.
For those who don’t earn passing grades or can’t access distance learning opportunities, the district will work to catch them up once school reopens, Karls said.
“Understand that students who do not engage or demonstrate progress on standards during this time may face implications such as required additional instructional time, interventions, and impact on co-curricular participation once school reopens,” the letter stated.
Baraboo High School students won’t take end-of-semester exams, according to the letter. Transcripts, scholarship applications and materials for post-secondary admissions will use a student’s GPA as it stood at the end of first semester. Letter grades will be provided to institutions requiring it for dual-credit courses.
Sixth- through eighth-graders who aren’t in high school courses will not be graded in the fourth quarter, which started April 3. They will receive grades for tests and assignments they completed in the third quarter before schools closed.
Elementary students won’t receive grades for the third trimester that started March 5 and ends June 5.
