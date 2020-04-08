Baraboo implements 'pass/no pass' grading system for students in high school courses

According to Director of Teaching & Learning Nicholas Karls, who replied to questions by email Wednesday, about 1,900 students — roughly two-thirds of the total student body — have engaged in remote learning activities since Monday, when teachers started posting class-specific content online. The district is tracking participation through an online form students are asked to fill out each day.

Baraboo administrators chose a pass/no pass model rather than pass/fail, because “as a district, at this time, we do not view students as failing a course if they are unable to successfully access teaching and learning,” Karls wrote.

Passing means a student has “attained a beginning level of mastery of the standards associated with the class” and will earn the student credit for that course, according to the letter. It notes that most students have likely already demonstrated the knowledge or skills required to pass. Karls said teachers can offer passing grades based on a student’s work from before schools closed on March 16.

Karls said the new system won’t impact graduation requirements, which are based on credits. However, not passing a course would mean the student doesn’t receive credit for that course.