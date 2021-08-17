Baraboo middle school almost ready for students as original project scope nears completion

Gwynne Peterson, a current school board member who served as the building principal for 12 years starting in 1988, said her favorite change in the building is that the ramp is gone. When she helped transition the school from a junior high to a middle school in 1997, she said the district had to install an elevator because the ramp was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“They did a beautiful job in redoing that whole area,” Peterson said after the tour.

“I can’t wait to see how it’s used,” she said of the new central staircase. “I’ve seen it in other schools that I’ve visited, you know, where they’ll have a performance of something or the library will do something and then the kids will sit on the stairs, so I think it’s a great idea. And once again, when the kids know it’s going to be used for stuff like that, they’ll take better care of it.”

She said she’s impressed with what workers were able to do with the money and time they had.

“I mean, it came in under budget, it came in under time -- it’s just phenomenal what they can do, so I’m really impressed with the company. They’ve been so nice with these tours, too,” she said.

