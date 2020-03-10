Baraboo middle school prepped for construction; $600,000 donation adds outdoor space, innovation lab

Construction crews have started work at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, while the project recently expanded to include a new outdoor learning space and Innovation Lab, thanks to a $600,000 anonymous donation.
“Oh, I so move to approve,” Baraboo School Board Treasurer Sean McNevin said Monday after District Administrator Lori Mueller explained the donation. McNevin, who worked extensively on the district’s $41.7 million referendum last year, is on the Core Planning Team leading the resulting renovation and addition project at JYMS.
“And I guess I’d like to add, I want to thank Lori for putting that together very quickly,” McNevin said of the donation. “The Core Planning Team was privileged to meet with the couple, sit down, listen to their enthusiasm and their interest and balance that enthusiasm and interest with what we saw as needs within the district and really kind of craft the solution together.”
The donor, a Baraboo School District alumnus, approached the district about contributing $300,000 toward designing an outdoor learning/play space and $150,000 for an Innovation Lab located off of what will be the new library, Mueller said. They donated another $150,000 in an endowment to keep the Innovation Lab stocked with supplies and current technology, including 3D printers, coding computers and artificial intelligence technology.
Plans for the outdoor space include a walking path, social areas and a small amphitheater -- much more than the district would have been able to do with the referendum funds. The school’s current outdoor learning space currently “consists of four-square courts and a couple of basketball hoops,” McNevin said.
With the donation, “there’s another impetus to take it into an outdoor learning area where you can have medium- to large-group instruction, you can have performances, you can have just social area for kids, that’s better than just grass on a hillside. It’s going to be pretty special,” he said.
Project managers said Monday that they have almost completed construction documents for the project.
Brian Horras, construction manager with Madison-based CG Schmidt, said electricians and HVAC subcontractors have been in the building to investigate its condition, resulting in some modifications that will “really help once we start really getting into the work.”
“This week is a really exciting week for us,” Horras said. “We actually mobilized on the site about a month ago. We started getting trailers, fencing up, and I’m sure people are like, ‘I wonder what’s going on. We haven’t seen much activity,’ but we’ve actually been extremely busy.”
To create a temporary commons while the old commons is under construction, Horras said crews filled in the auditorium steps with concrete, creating a level floor, and put in tables, which students used for lunch for the first time on Monday.
“It really worked out well,” Horras said of the temporary space.
The room will be converted into science classrooms by the time the project is finished.
Over the last few weeks, crews also have been putting up temporary walls to create a barrier between the construction work and the rest of the school, a measure intended to limit interaction between workers and students, he said. Demolition of the gym will start Monday.
A groundbreaking is planned for 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the school at 1531 Draper St.
