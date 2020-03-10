Baraboo middle school prepped for construction; $600,000 donation adds outdoor space, innovation lab

With the donation, “there’s another impetus to take it into an outdoor learning area where you can have medium- to large-group instruction, you can have performances, you can have just social area for kids, that’s better than just grass on a hillside. It’s going to be pretty special,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Project managers said Monday that they have almost completed construction documents for the project.

Brian Horras, construction manager with Madison-based CG Schmidt, said electricians and HVAC subcontractors have been in the building to investigate its condition, resulting in some modifications that will “really help once we start really getting into the work.”

“This week is a really exciting week for us,” Horras said. “We actually mobilized on the site about a month ago. We started getting trailers, fencing up, and I’m sure people are like, ‘I wonder what’s going on. We haven’t seen much activity,’ but we’ve actually been extremely busy.”

To create a temporary commons while the old commons is under construction, Horras said crews filled in the auditorium steps with concrete, creating a level floor, and put in tables, which students used for lunch for the first time on Monday.

“It really worked out well,” Horras said of the temporary space.