Baraboo middle school renovation project enters next phase of design process

Project leaders have started putting together construction documents, the next phase of the Jack Young Middle School renovation and addition.
Bob Vajgrt, Eppstein Uhen Architects project manager, said some tweaks to the design will be made during the three-month process of compiling details, notes and dimensions into a form that a contractor can work off of during construction, but the main elements of the design won’t change.
“We haven’t quite finalized everything, but we have a general idea of what the finishes are going to be. We have a pretty good idea of what things look like within the building, as well,” Vajgrt said.
Planning process
Members of the planning team have been meeting with school staff over the last few months to gather their input, including on the layout of their classroom spaces and how much cabinetry they’ll need. Vajgrt said “a lot” of their suggestions were incorporated into the design.
Student voices also have been included in the process. Vajgrt said he met with students in November, seeking feedback on an exterior space. They offered ideas such as creating a nature trail or shaded seating area.
“One of the things that they really emphasized was they wanted it to be a place for socialization as well, not just a place for physical activity. ... We’ve taken a look at that and incorporated some of that within the plan,” he said, noting that work is ongoing. “So that was kind of fun.”
Vajgrt said project members will share the updated plans with students in January.
Plans and timeline
Vajgrt, EUA project specialist Brian Hearn and CG Schmidt construction manager Brian Horras presented project plans and timeline to the Baraboo School Board late last month.
Hearn said seventh- and eighth-grade lab space will be moved to where the current auditorium is and will provide a flexible work space.
After working closely with the art teacher, designers are planning to combine a few existing classrooms to create a new art room with “very specific, purposeful areas” for the curriculum, Hearn said.
Refined plans for the new food service area place it in the center of the building, in a space about 1.5 times the size of the existing kitchen and food service area, he said.
“What I think is important for you all to hear is that the service is going to be now outside of the kitchen, where we’re used to the kids being served inside where the food is being prepared, so this is a huge benefit,” said District Administrator Lori Mueller.
During this school year, the current auditorium will be converted into a temporary commons that students will use while the rest of the work continues, according to project plans. The current commons and gym will be demolished starting in March, Horras said, which will allow construction crews space to work without intermingling with students.
He said workers will be able to start on the new addition, comprised of five classrooms and choir space, in February and ending in August. According to Vajgrt, the project will add about 44,500 square feet to the building.
This summer, the ramp system, which serves as the main method for students to get from one level of the building to another, will be demolished and classroom materials will be moved into their new spaces in the addition. Horras said students will be able to use a back stairway next school year while work on the ramp continues.
While Horras noted the tight time frame, he’s aiming to have the new gym built and ready for use by the 2020-21 school year. The new commons and library are scheduled to be ready by winter break of 2020.
“There’s just a lot of puzzle pieces that we have to try to make work within this area,” Horras said.
More classrooms will be built and existing academic spaces renovated in the summer of 2021.
“You can all see it’s all coming together really nicely,” Mueller said. “It’s going to be a beautiful building.”
School security
With much of the new building including glass walls to increase visibility and light, project managers addressed school safety.
Vajgrt said classrooms will be located in corridors with one door as an access point. Security doors at each level will shut and lock if there’s an emergency.
He noted many schools are incorporating more visibility into their designs.
“We’ve found that most staff appreciate being able to see everything that is going on, rather than being in a classroom where, if they hear something, they don’t know what it is, so we’ve gotten good feedback that they appreciate the views,” he said, “but we do have safety and security in mind.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.